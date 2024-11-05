Created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto is one of the anime community's longest-running and most beloved shows. It ran for 300+ episodes when it first debuted but, thanks to a time jump, eventually spanned 500 additional episodes. The show is so beloved that it also spawned a spin-off series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Naruto, the anime, is based on the manga of the same name, but differs in several ways, with some changes being more successful than others. It's not uncommon for notable anime adaptations to stray from the original manga; they usually incorporate more filler to extend the series for TV. In the case of Naruto, the anime is less bloody (likely to appeal to a broader, younger audience), and adds flashbacks and recaps to lengthen the show, along with several other fundamental differences.

Less Violence but Prolonged Fights

Close

Compared to the Naruto manga series, the anime depicts less graphic violence. While even the earliest Naruto panels aren't known for their seriousness, the anime still had to censor some scenes. For instance, Gaara (Liam O'Brien), one of Naruto's most popular characters, began the series as an antagonist before transitioning into a friend and ally. In the manga, Gaara's violent and brutal nature is showcased in graphic detail: He often assassinates his opponents by crushing them in a sand sarcophagus. The Naruto anime failed to accurately capture the essence of this attack the same way the manga did; if it had, it may have impacted how fans perceived his character arc. Since Naruto became a very popular children's anime, the decision to tone down the violence may have been for the best.

Despite the lack of gore and blood, the actual length of the fights in Naruto would sometimes span multiple episodes, with the show's creators even changing details throughout. In the final fight between Naruto (Maile Flanagan) and Sasuke (Yuri Lowenthal), several significant changes differentiate the two mediums. In the anime, Naruto has visions of Sasuke from the past, and Sasuke's initial fireball jutsu is stronger on screen, which was likely added for drama. Another popular example of how fighting was used to lengthen the series is Sakura's fight against Sasori (Johnny Yong Bosch), which ran throughout eight episodes. In many ways, though, the fight wasn't the primary focus of the episode; it was used to showcase each character's journey by recapping what led them to that moment.

Filler Arcs and Flashbacks

Perhaps the most obvious difference is the sheer amount of filler the anime incorporates. Filler arcs were used to consistently keep airing episodes while the manga caught up with the anime. These filler stories are not canon to the manga, but they often spotlight background characters that would have been ignored otherwise. Similarly, flashbacks are frequently used in the series to prolong fight sequences for this same reason. The Naruto manga used flashbacks artistically on occasion, while the anime was far more liberal with its use of flashbacks. Obito's (Michael Yurchak) flashbacks, for instance, were overdone.

Some filler arcs helped flesh out a background character. For example, Hinata's (Stephanie Sheh) love for Naruto is a necessary aspect of her character and plot. In the anime, they develop her character more through several additional filler arcs. One of the primary changes comes in the Pain Arc. When she confesses her feelings for Naruto, the moment is dragged out so the audience can really marinate in her emotions. Hinata also gets the chance to hold her own in the fight to showcase her strength. In the anime, her confession is skimmed over. The anime also gives characters more depth and layers, like how Shikamaru (Tom Gibis) grieves Asuma (Douglas J. Erholtz) far longer in the anime than in the manga.

Sakura Haruno Is More Likable in the Manga

Sakura Haruno (Kate Higgins) plays a distinct role in the Naruto universe, and her presence is undeniably potent in both the anime version and the manga version of the series. However, unlike other characters, the manga incarnation of Sakura was actually more capable and complex than her anime counterpart. Many fans of the anime were critical of her treatment of Naruto, along with her obsessive feelings toward Sasuke, which made some fans dislike her.

Manga readers are better able to enjoy her personality thanks to some key moments, like when she shows concern for Naruto during the written portion of the Chunin Exams. She also showcases her determination while training with Tsunade (Debi Mae West). The anime does include some redeemable moments for Sakura later on down the line – specifically during the Pain's Assault Arc, where she helps through healing and by acting as a backup for her mentor, Tsunade. Overall, though, she is a more redeemable character in the manga.

Neji's Censored Symbol

One of the most obvious changes from the manga to the anime is Neji's (Steve Staley) caged bird curse seal. Upon first glance, the Hyuga Clan's original cursed seal eerily resembles a Swastika. The symbol is not an exact replica, but because of the popularity of Naruto overseas, it was obvious that changes had to be made. The Hyuga Clan has nothing to do with the Nazi party or any associated ideology, but it would have been in poor taste to include it in the show. The anime avoided all controversies and replaced his symbol with a simple X.

Some changes in the Naurto series were necessary, and many changes came from Naruto being forced to lengthen the show's runtime. However, fans got some truly delightful moments thanks to the extra character development or emotionally heightened flashback scenes. Some may prefer the manga over the anime, or vice versa. Nonetheless, Naruto remains one of the most popular anime series of all time.

Naruto Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous adolescent ninja, struggles as he searches for recognition and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village's leader and strongest ninja. Release Date October 3, 2002 Cast Junko Takeuchi , Noriaki Sugiyama , Chie Nakamura , Kazuhiko Inoue , Hidekatsu Shibata , Yoichi Masukawa , Masashi Ebara , Ryôka Yuzuki Seasons 8 Main Genre Animation

Naruto is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch On Hulu