Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto has introduced several crucial factors throughout its run, including the manipulation of Chakra, the concept of the Tailed Beasts (Bijuu), and Jutsu (ninja techniques). All these elements have laid a ground framework for setting an intricate storyline for Naruto Shippuden. For instance, the tailed beasts (displayed in Naruto) were the core facets of the Infinite Tsukuyomi - Madara's plan to bring true peace (in Naruto Shippuden). Simultaneously, the Edo Tensei jutsu from Naruto reanimated the robust characters like Hashirama, Sarutobi, and Minato back to their glory days during Naruto Shippuden.

Proceeding further in the series, the Naruto: Shippuden succession showcased the strongest characters and the sturdiest antagonist groups, like Akatsuki. Akatsuki was an organization of rogue ninjas that served under Nagato, intending to make a world free from war and suffering. However, their cruel methods to achieve their ambitions made their actions complex and doubtful. Even though most of the toughest villains come from Akatsuki, there are other baddies who have established themselves as a strong contender and a significant force.

10 Zabuza Momochi

First Entry in Episode 6

Image via Shueisha

The first major antagonist in Naruto confronted by Team Seven - Kakashi, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura - was Zabuza Momochi. He earned the moniker The Demon of the Hidden Mist due to his cold and ruthless way of annihilating. Zabuza was hired by a criminal businessman Gato, to assassinate a bridge builder, Tazuna. However, Tazuna was under the protection of Team Kakashi, which led to a fierce encounter between Kakashi Hatake and Zabuza.

The fight between Kakashi vs Zabuza was the foremost one that displayed the intense combat skills between two Jonins - a ninja class. It was this clash where Naruto and Sasuke experienced the sharp contrast between a proficient Jonin and an amateur Genin. Fortunately, Kakashi Sensei utilized his Sharingan and triumphed over Zabuza by breaking the Water Release Technique.

9 Kakuzu

First Entry in Naruto Shippuden Episode 71

Image via Crunchyroll

There are only a few of the Shinobi who are considered immortal, and Kakuzu is one of them. Veritably, Kakuzu is not a real immortal like Hidan, but also not less than an eternal. Kakuzu's unique capability of Heart Harvesting is an infamous one that allows him to store 4 different hearts. By employing this technique, Kakuzu had access to four elemental masks - Fire, Wind, Water, and Earth.

Due to multiple heart fusions, defeating Kakuzu was a complex assignment. During the fight against Kakashi, Kakuzu displayed the ability to regenerate his body with one heart intact. Therefore, the only way to beat Kakuzu was by destroying all his hearts simultaneously. It was the combined efforts of Team 7 and Team 10 with Naruto's Rasenshuriken that defeated Kakuzu.

8 Hidan

First Entry in Naruto Shippuden Episode 71

Image via Shueisha

Hidan is a sincere follower of the Jashin cult and the perfect match to team up with Kakuzu. With his devotion to Jashin, Hidan acquired immortality. Hidan's Death Possession Blood jutsu is considered among the deadliest ninja techniques. This jutsu uses the opponent's blood to perform the ritual and any injuries inflicted upon Hidan are passed to the opponent, making Hidan the worst adversary. He employed this ritual to brutally kill Asuma Sarutobi.

Even being undying, Hidan's over-reliance on one technique, arrogance, and underestimating Shikamaru Nara led to his demise. As it's impossible to truly end Hidan's life, he was neutralized with the intent of not causing any harm. Therefore, Shikamaru devised an excellent plan to neutralize Hidan without actually killing him. Shikamaru, with his Shadow Possession Jutsu, broke Hidan into pieces and buried him alive.

7 Kisame Hoshigaki

First Entry in Episode 80

Image via Shueisha

Kisame was the formal member of the seven swordsmen of the mist, and with his immense Chakra reserve, he was called The Tailless Tailed-beast or The Tailed Beast Without a Tail. Fans noticed Kisame's Chakra after admiration from Neji Hyuga, who said that he had never seen such a massive Chakra besides Naruto. This was the foremost reason for Samehada's perfect fusion with Kisame. Samehada is one of the seven Swords of the Mist that has a mind of its own and can even absorb Chakra and supply it to the wielder.

It took a great length of effort from Might Guy to defeat Kisame. His superior physical prowess even enabled him to confront the Taijutsu skills with the Six Gates - Chakra limiters in a Shinobi's body. However, the opening of the Seventh Gate of Wonder led to Guy's victory over Kisame.

6 Orochimaru

First Entry Episode 27

Image via Shueisha

Orochimaru's different fighting styles and strengths during the Chunin exams were enough to thrill the Naruto fanbase. With his very appearance and immense power, this villain is a formidable fighter. The Third Hokage - Hiruzen Sarutobi, assumed that Orochimaru would surpass him and become the fourth Hokage. However, Orochimaru's selfish deeds, obsession with the Sharingan eye, and experiments on humans get him expelled from the Leaf Village.

Orochimaru's aim of learning every Jutsu in existence granted him mastery over a wide array of abilities, including formidable jutsu like Edo Tensei. Orochimaru used Edo Tensei Justu to reanimate the Senju brothers - Hashirama and Tobirama, to avenge Hiruzen.

5 Nagato Uzumaki A.K.A. Pain

First Entry in Naruto Shippuden Episode 128

Image via Viz Media

Nagato Uzumaki had quite similarities with the main protagonist, Naruto. Both share a descendant from the Uzumaki clan, both are pupils of the legendary Jiraiya, and both had a tragic childhood. However, a few dramatic plots induced both to choose different paths. Nagato chose violent methods to restore peace, which even ushered him to kill his former master - Jiraiya. Meanwhile, Naruto's kindness and desire for acceptance lead him to follow the righteous path and ultimately become the best Hokage. Nonetheless, both have secured a respectable reputation in Naruto.

With his immense chakra and Rinnegan (inherited from Madara), Nagato never lost a single fight until he faced Naruto. Pain's Rinnegan manifests six distinct abilities; Dev Path, Asura Path, Human Path, Animal Path, Narak Path, and Preta Path. With this Six Path Technique, Pain was able to stop the Nine-tailed and the Eight-tailed Beast Balls. His Universal Pull and Almighty Push powers effortlessly eradicated the Leaf Village.

4 Obito Uchiha

First Entry in Naruto Shippuden Episode 32

Image via Viz Media

In an early appearance, Naruto Shippuden spotlights Obito Uchiha as Tobi, who was the latest member to join Akatsuki. However, it's later revealed that Obito is one of the masterminds behind the Akatsuki. Under the leadership of Madara Uchiha, Obito went on to achieve the greatest feats and learned the proper use of Uchiha treasure - Sharingan. Obito's potency can be displayed when he summons the Nine-tailed beast and puts him under his Genjutsu and even confronts Minato Namikage, at the very age of 13.

The Mangekyou Sharingan ability of Obito is associated with the Kamui technique. Kamui allowed Obito to travel between Space and Time and even surpass any incoming attacks, making him an impenetrable power. The only way to stop Obito is by striking him before he utilizes Kamui (as exhibited by Minato).

3 Itachi Uchiha

First Entry in Episode 80

Image via VIZ Media

Despite having showcased more than a dozen adversaries, none was able to gain the respect that Itachi earned. Itachi Uchiha was truly a prodigy. He was the youngest to pass the Chunin Exams, joined the Anbu at 11, and soon became the Anbu Chief. However, the political issues between the Uchiha Clan and the Leaf Village ruined the most impressive and intimidating character of the series. As Itachi preferred the village over his clan, this hero was compelled to live as a villain.

Itachi is among a few Uchiha who utilized Sharingan to its extent and even awakened the Mangekyou Sharingan. Itachi is widely known for his flawless Genjustu, which even disabled Kakashi Hatake and Orochimaru with his mere glare. Itachi's Mangekyou Sharingan manifests Amaterasu - a black inextinguishable flame that turns everything into dust. There are only a few shinobi that have survived Amaterasu.

2 Madara Uchiha

First Entry in Naruto Shippuden Episode 321

Image via Viz Media

Madara Uchiha, the reincarnation of Indra Otsutsuki, is the first Uchiha to summon a perfect Susanoo - a colossal avatar. Madara's Susanoo is the mightiest showcase of god-like powers in the entire series and wields immense power, two faces, and four arms. With the fusion of Mangekyou Sharingan with Hashirama's cells, Madara awakened Rinnegan, which was later incorporated into Nagato. With Rinnegan at his disposal, Madara effortlessly defeated the five Kage - Hokage, Kazekage, Mizukage, Raikage, and Tsuchikage.

Madara directed Obito to form Akatsuki and capture all nine-tailed beasts to capture the Shinobi world in the Infinite Tsukuyomi. After taking a close look, the ultimate aim of Madara was a noble plan. However, the extreme ways of massacring complicated Madara's personality.

1 Kaguya Otsutsuki

First Entry in Naurto Shippuden Episode 458

Image via Viz Media

After the betrayal of Madara by Black Zetsu, Naruto fans glimpse that the real architect of the Infinite Tsukuyomi plan was Kaguya Otsutsuki. Kaguya came up as the final boss in Naruto and indeed stood up to its name by showcasing the power of the Otsutsuki clan. The Infinite Tsukuyomi enslaves the target and uses life forces to feed Kaguya. If it wasn't for her sons - Indra and Ashura, rebelling against Kaguya's manipulation of reality, the storyline of Naruto would've developed differently.

As Kaguya is the mother of all ninjutsu and creator of Chakra, she remains eternal. And, therefore, can only be sealed. It was the precise coordination of Hagoromo and Hamura's Chakra, Sasuke's Rinnegan, and the teamwork of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura that flawlessly sealed Kaguya.

