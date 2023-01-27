Editor's Note: The following contains Narvik spoilers.

After finding critical success with All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix has returned with another historical war film in the form of Erik Skjoldbjærg's Narvik – the Norwegian film that has broken into Netflix's top 10 films. Set in the small Norwegian town of Narvik, the film is a fictionalized depiction of the Battle of Narvik, which is also known as Hitler's first defeat, as Norwegian forces recaptured Narvik with the help of French and British soldiers. While focusing on the historic events that provide the setting for the film, Narvik attempts to shine a light on the complexities of wartime through the story of a Norwegian family entangled in the war in different ways.

'Narvik' Shows How Norway's Neutrality Was Violated By Germany

When World War II breaks out in 1939, Norway declares neutrality. Before the war, Sweden had been delivering 85% of the iron ore used by the German weapons industry. The iron ore was shipped out to Germany from the town of Narvik in Norway. As Narvik remained strategically important to Germany, the German troops invaded Norway under the pretext of providing protection from France and Britain's aggression. Meanwhile, a troop of neutrality soldiers was being transferred to Narvik. Corporal Gunnar Tofte (Carl Martin Eggesbø) was part of this troop and was returning home to meet his son on his birthday.

On arriving at the port of Narvik, Gunnar and his fellow soldiers are informed that their leaves are canceled, but they remain unaware of the breach of Norway's neutrality by Germany. However, Gunnar manages to get some time off for his son's birthday. After a short reunion with his wife, Ingrid (Kristine Hartgen), and son, Ole, Gunnar returns to his base albeit four hours late. On returning to the base, he finds that the German troops have attacked Narvik, violating the neutrality and sinking Norwegian ships on their way. Gunnar's senior, Major Sigurd Omdal, talks to the leader of the German troops and decides to back off for the moment to avoid a major bloodbath.

When Ingrid returns to the hotel where she works at the next morning, she finds the place overrun by German soldiers led by the German Consul Fritz Wussow (Christoph Bach). Under the nose of the Germans, she helps the British representatives find refuge in a hunting lodge in the mountains although she remains wary of putting her family in danger. Later, she tries to leave the town but finds that the Germans have blocked the way out for civilians.

Gunnar Spoils the German Celebration

Meanwhile, Gunnar joins a troop, led by Major Omberg (Henrik Mestad), marching alongside the rail tracks and planning to blast the Nordal bridge used to bring the iron ore to Narvik from Sweden. Understanding that the Germans are in Narvik only to get hold of the iron ore, the Major tasks Gunnar with the responsibility of finding the dynamite located near the bridge and destroying the bridge. On talking to his father who gives him the location of the dynamite, Gunnar discovers that Ingrid and Ole were traveling towards the bridge in a train.

Amidst fixing the dynamite on the bridge, Gunnar and his team are forced to stop as he hears commotion on the other end of the bridge. While they expect German troops to attack from the other side, they find a group of civilians walking toward them. Ingrid and Ole are part of the group, and Ingrid informs Gunnar that the Germans stopped the train in Hundalen. After asking his family to follow the tracks and pass over to Sweden, Gunnar returns to place the dynamite on the bridge for detonation. But suddenly the German troops come from the other side and start shooting at Gunnar and his troop. Just in the nick of time, Gunnar and his team manage to blow up the bridge but are taken in as prisoners of war by the German soldiers later.

Before being taken back to the hotel by the German soldiers, Ingrid watches Gunnar being arrested by the Germans for blowing up the bridge. On getting the opportunity, Ingrid tells Consul Wussow, who's attracted to her, about Gunnar's captivity, and the Consul promises to talk to General Dietl about him. Later, when Ingrid visits the English Consul at the hunting lodge, she is blackmailed by the English Consul and is tasked with finding the location of the German artillery positions in the town. But before Ingrid could do much, the British Navy raids the waters around Narvik, attacking the German troops. Ingrid and her family are forced to take shelter in the basement of their house.

During the night, the British naval fleet sinks all the German ships but does not land at the shores as they remain unaware of the German artillery. Shortly after, Ingrid gets her hands on the German map and takes it to the English Consul, who thanks Ingrid for her monumental help, promising that the British troops will soon be there to help them. Just as Ingrid is returning to her home, Ingrid's house falls victim to British air raids and she finds that only Ole has survived, with an injury.

The Recapture of Narvik Begins

Four weeks pass by, and the Germans end up creating an iron ring around Narvik while the French and Polish troops attack from the North and South. It is revealed that Gunnar has survived, since his arrest, as a prisoner of war. At the prisoner-of-war camp, he discovers that his father has died. Quickly after this, the French troops arrive at the rescue of Gunnar and the surviving Norwegian prisoners of war.

On the other hand, the civilians in Narvik continue to be entangled in the crossfire between German and English troops. Consul Wussow is still looking for the English consul desperately. Ingrid agrees to give the location of the English consul to Consul Wussow in return for getting Ole treated by a doctor as Ole falls sick because of a shell that entered his body during the bombing. With Ingrid's help, the Germans end up arresting Consul Ross. But Ingrid's decision to side with the Germans for the safety of her son does not go well with her friend and colleague, Bjørg, who spreads a rumor about Ingrid and Wussow. But it can be assumed that the English Consul has already passed on the coordinates of the German artillery.

Two weeks later, Gunnar's troop arrives at Narvik with the intent of destroying the artillery cannons guarding the coast of Narvik. Gunnar and his friends heroically destroy one of the cannons and take down the remaining German soldiers. On returning to Narvik after a long, Gunnar finds himself at the receiving end of an unpleasant experience when he hears a rumor about his wife's proximity to the Germans from Bjørg.

Gunnar and Ingrid Reunite At Last

Meanwhile, at the hotel, Consul Wussow, in a bid to take her with him to Berlin, informs Ingrid that Gunnar has died. The Consul also warns Ingrid of the forthcoming German air raids on Narvik. After hearing the news of Gunnar's death, Ingrid decides to leave town with her son and returns to her home to collect her belongings. As a matter of luck, Gunnar also returns to his home to find his son and wife rummaging through the remains of his house.

The romantic reunion is cut short when Gunnar gets angry with Ingrid for helping the Germans arrest the British consul. Gunnar suspects Ingrid of cheating on him with a German. What would have been a love-driven reunion is marred by the inherent conflict of the times as two opposing perspectives, framed by each individual's specific experiences, come in between the husband and wife's relationship. Just as Ingrid and Gunnar were arguing, the Germans start raiding the airspace over Narvik. Choosing her son's safety, Ingrid decides to leave the town while Gunnar stays behind to defend Narvik.

At the dock, Ingrid faces difficulties with the locals as she is considered a traitor for helping the Germans. As she hopelessly tries to get hold of her belongings and leave on the fishing ship that's about to depart, Ingrid finds that Gunnar has returned to her and has decided to be with his family at last. The fishing ships manage to transport Gunnar, Ingrid, and Ole, along with the other civilians, to safety before the Germans leave Narvik in ruins.

Victory of Narvik Was Hitler's First Defeat

The recapture of Narvik came to be known as Hitler's first defeat as the German forces were pushed to the wall. But the victory was brief and soon after, Britain and France withdrew their forces as the German invasion of France had gained momentum. The King of Norway, Haakon VII escaped to London to run a government in exile, leaving Norwegian forces at the mercy of the German war machine. On June 8, 1940, Norwegian troops were forced to lay down their weapons and Norway surrendered to Germany. Norway remained under German control until 1945 when Germany finally surrendered, bringing World War II to an end.

Narvik's ending reflects the conflict that often emerges at times of war when civilians are caught in the crossfire of a brutal conflict. Ingrid Tofte becomes the face of the civilians who are innocently dragged into a mess that's not of their own making. On the other hand, Ingrid's husband, Corporal Gunnar, depicts the contradictions that emerge in times of war. For Ingrid, helping the Germans is a matter of her and her son's survival. For Gunnar, who hates the Germans with every breath in his body, Ingrid's actions feel inferior to the question of patriotism, even if it momentarily means sacrificing his own child. In Gunnar's eyes, Ingrid's decision belittles the bravery of the many men he has seen die in front of him. But at last, Gunnar realizes that Ingrid's decision is correct as she is left without anyone to defend her.

Although the recapture of the Norwegian town only delayed the eventual fall of Norway in front of the German might, the Battle of Narvik was a show of resilience by a country dragged into an unwanted war. The latest Netflix war drama film lays the focus on Norway's struggle as it became the warring arena for the Allied forces and Germans. Narvik beautifully depicts the contradictions emerging from war against the backdrop of the largest battle on Norwegian soil.