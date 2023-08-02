The Big Picture NASA is launching their own streaming service, NASA Plus, alongside revamped websites and an upgraded app, offering an ever-expanding online hub for information about their missions and research.

The new platform will be ad-free, free of charge, and family-friendly, providing access to live coverage and original video series of NASA's missions through the new NASA app and various streaming devices.

With NASA Plus, the agency aims to streamline their resources and share science, research, exploration, and innovation with the world through cohesive platforms, building stronger connections with their audience. Launching this summer.

If the seemingly endless–and ever-growing–collection of streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video, didn't have you covered for all of your entertainment needs, then get ready for some new out of this world content; NASA (yes, you read that right) have announced the launch of their own service, NASA Plus. As the agency sets out to elevate their digital platforms, the new streamer will release alongside revamped websites, and an upgraded NASA app, providing an online experience that "will serve as an ever-expanding yet consolidated homebase for information about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates, and more."

According to NASA's website, the new streaming service will be "ad-free, no cost, and family-friendly," providing audiences with "access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into NASA’s missions through collections of original video series." New content will include a handful of new, educational shows. Users will be able to access the service via the new NASA app on iOS and Android, as well as through hardware such as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV. NASA Plus will also be available via mobile or desktop web browsers.

As sci-fi lovers strap in for more off-world exploration with the likes of the Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials, and Ncuti Gatwa's subsequent tenure as the Time Lord, space buffs can get closer to the real thing with NASA's new platform. Marc Etkind, the agency's associate administrator, Office of Communications said in a statement "We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform. Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

Image via NASA

A New Mission Statement

Through the launch of the new service and the revamping of their web platforms, NASA is aiming to streamline their resources, connecting "additional agency websites and multimedia libraries into this new experience," declaring that "with an enhanced digital presence, NASA will share science, research, exploration, and innovation with the world through cohesive platforms." Associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, Nicky Fox, said "from exoplanet research to better understanding Earth’s climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcases our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers,”

NASA Plus doesn't currently have a launch date, but it will be arriving this summer. Until then audiences can check out the trailer for the forthcoming service below: