Throughout the years, many talented filmmakers have put out incredible work in the sci-fi genre, awing audiences with their puzzling premises. Although "best" is objectively a subjective term, no matter what subject we're talking about, there are many ways to evaluate a great film, particularly in the sci-fi genre, such as the viability of its ideas and the accuracy of the underlying principles it tackles.

And what better judges to give their takes on this fan-favorite category than experts on the matters they deal with themselves? To commemorate the mind-bending narratives of sci-fi films that keep us creating and imagining, we look back at the best science fiction movies, according to NASA scientists (via Far Out Magazine), from Jurassic Park to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

8 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Because tons of sequels have been released throughout the years, everyone has likely heard of Jurassic Park by now, and understandably so — it has become one of the most referenced films in pop culture. A certified NASA favorite, the 1993 film follows a paleontologist, played by Sam Neill, tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes cloned dinosaurs to run loose in an almost complete theme park.

This Steven Spielberg classic, which endures the best of the bunch today, broke major ground in the sci-fi genre through its amazing visual effects that arguably stand the test of time. According to scientists at NASA, Jurassic Park is one of the best movies in the sci-fi genre to date, despite there being some inaccuracies in the film, including the portrayal of the prehistoric creatures, which were eventually proven inaccurate by the scientific and paleontologic communities. "We also knew that they could have been very colourful, and Steven, really, he didn’t think Technicolor dinosaurs would be very scary," revealed scientific advisor Jack Horner when discussing the dinosaurs' portrayal.

7 'The Thing from Another World' (1951)

Director: Christian Nyby

Sometimes referred to as simply The Thing, Christian Nyby's 1951 film was a major and clear inspiration for John Carpenter's celebrated masterpiece of the same name, which was also based on the 1938 novella "Who Goes There?" by John W. Campbell. Starring Kenneth Tobey in the lead role, the black-and-white sci-fi horror flick centers around a United States Air Force crew who find a crashed flying saucer frozen in the Arctic ice and a humanoid bloodthirsty being nearby.

For being Carpenter's inspiration alone, The Thing from Another World is worth watching. Interestingly enough, though, NASA scientists are also quite fond of Nyby's entertaining movie; it is an essential pick in the science fiction genre — essentially 1950s science fiction — and makes for an enjoyable watch throughout, featuring innovative visual effects and an eerie horror narrative that paved the way for other films in the genre.

The Thing from Another World Release Date April 7, 1951 Cast Kenneth Tobey , Margaret Sheridan , James Arness , Robert Cornthwaite , Douglas Spencer Runtime 87 minutes

6 'Woman in the Moon' (1929)

Director: Fritz Lang

Directed by Fritz Lang, Woman in the Moon stars Willy Fritsch, Gerda Maurus, Klaus Pohl, and Fritz Rasp and centers around a wicked cartel of spies who co-opt an experimental mission to the moon in the hopes of finding the riches that may or may not be found there. Lang's movie is a landmark in the category, as it is often considered to be one of the first actual science fiction films, and among the first flicks to portray space travel as an actually realistic thing.

Lang's movie is quite beloved by NASA scientists, which is understandable considering the themes it tackles and its amazing execution (keep in mind the year that it was made). Woman in the Moon was one of the first flicks to accurately depict space travel — what makes it even more impressive is the fact that such a thing hadn't been done yet when it was released.

5 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (1951)

Director: Robert Wise

Although an attempted remake starring Keanu Reeves and directed by Scott Derrickson was released in 2008, Robert Wise's 1951 counterpart endures the superior one, with NASA scientists believing it to be among the very best in the genre. The story illustrates an alien that lands in Washington, D.C. during the Cold War era and warns the people of Earth that they must live peacefully or be destroyed as a danger to other planets.

Wise's must-see classic movie is undeniably influential with universal themes that are still very much relevant these days, including immortality, destruction — namely self-destruction — and others. This, in addition to its amazing execution, makes The Day the Earth Stood Still a no-brainer among the remaining classics that scientists would rank high on their essential sci-fi movies list.

4 'Metropolis' (1927)

Director: Fritz Lang

This German expressionist silent science fiction film is a huge landmark for cinema, as it is often regarded as one of the pioneering features of the sci-fi genre. Directed by Thea von Harbou and Fritz Lang and based on Harbou's novel of the same name, it illustrates a futuristic city divided between the working class and the city planners, portraying a forbidden romance between the son of the city's mastermind and a working-class prophet.

Although a partially lost movie, it makes sense to have Metropolis on a "best sci-fi films list" essentially because of how groundbreaking it was and how poignant its dystopian sociopolitical message endures these days; apparently, NASA scientists seem to agree, as it made it to Far Out Magazine's list. Furthermore, Metropolis also features incredible visuals for the time it was released and is anchored by a powerful storyline.

Metropolis Release Date February 6, 1927 Cast Alfred Abel , Gustav Fröhlich , Rudolf Klein-Rogge , Fritz Rasp , Theodor Loos , Erwin Biswanger Runtime 114

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Next up is Robert Zemeckis' Contact, a Jodie Foster-led feature based on the 1985 book of the same name by Carl Sagan that focuses on Dr. Ellie Arroway, who, after years of searching, finally finds radio evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence, sending plans for a mysterious machine. The protagonist was based on a real scientist named Jill Tarter.

This Oscar-nominated feature (Best Sound) is a solid NASA scientist pick, and it honestly makes sense how they would favor it over other science fiction flicks, especially considering that it is one of the most scientifically accurate space films of all time. Tackling the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, Contact is a solid movie throughout, keeping audiences invested in its compelling premise and providing food for thought.

2 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Fifty-six years after its release (and twenty-three after the year it is set in), Stanley Kubrick's epic trailblazer 2001: A Space Odyssey endures as beloved as ever and one of the sci-fi films that just get better age, with box office hits still evidently referencing it (we're looking at you, Barbie). In the movie, a spacecraft is sent to Jupiter, following the unearthing of a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface.

What's even more fantastic than the film itself is the efforts behind its production. As it would seem, the perfectionistic, hardworking Kubrick had already been working with NASA, and continued once production began. When it comes to accurate depictions of space travel, John Brophy, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, knows his stuff. His thoughts on the film? "I thought it was really fantastic. And the cool thing was, it really made it seem like, you know, sending people to Jupiter was realistic," he said.

2001: A Space Odyssey Release Date April 2, 1968 Cast Keir Dullea , Gary Lockwood , William Sylvester , Daniel Richter , Leonard Rossiter , Margaret Tyzack Runtime 141

1 'Gattaca' (1997)

Director: Andrew Niccol

At the top of the list is Andrew Niccol's underrated Gattaca, led by the incredible Ethan Hawke. The sci-fi thriller follows Vincent, a genetically "inferior", less-than-perfect, and often discriminated man, who eventually assumes the identity of a superior one (played by Jude Law) to fulfill his lifelong wish of space travel.

Part of Gattaca's strongest aspects is its thoughtful and unique narrative, which helps cement it as a timeless feature, in addition to all the technological advancements it features (fun fact: some technology is already available, like the gene editing tool that allows scientists to alter human DNA in embryos). Tackling themes of discrimination, science, and religion against an intelligently crafted sci-fi backdrop, Niccol's astounding film is certainly worthwhile. NASA scientists seem to favor it, too, and even called it the "most plausible sci-fi movie of all time."

