USA Network will hold a 2-hour premiere for its upcoming revival film, Nash Bridges, a movie based on the television show from the ‘90s of the same name, which will bring back the original cast members from the series created by Carlton Cuse, which includes Don Johnson (Miami Vice, Knives Out) and Cheech Marin (Cheech & Chong, Coco) as the titular elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. More cast members include Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, Bonnie Sommerville, and Jeff Perry.

When the revival film production was first reported back in 2019, the producers revealed their hopes that this revival production would serve as a backdoor pilot for a series relaunch. The story for Nash Bridges will be written by Bill Chais and directed by Greg Beeman, who previously directed episodes of the original Nash Bridges. Executive producers of the project will be Johnson, Chais, Beeman, and Cuse.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Trailer Sees the Crew Confronting an Unknown Anomaly

The Nash Bridges series aired on CBS from 1996 to 2001 for six seasons and a total of 122 episodes. The show was a hit with viewers, even at the time of the show’s cancellation, it was still bringing in fair ratings. The humor mixed with crime stories, along with the loveable main duo, made the series a staple of American television.

There’s still a little while to wait until the movie actually airs, but the poster for the revival has been released to give fans a sneak peek at the crew back in action. Nash Bridges debuts on the USA Network on November 27. Check out the poster for the Nash Bridges movie below.

KEEP READING: Watch NYCC Attendees Lose Their Minds Over an Early 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Screening

Share Share Tweet Email

‘SNL’: Watch Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson As Aladdin and Jasmine Take Their Relationship to a Whole New World Featuring Bowen Yang as Genie.

Read Next