When Nashville was unceremoniously cancelled by ABC in 2016, it caused an uproar with the dedicated fans that had fallen in love with the show — from the characters to the original songs that blessedly did not feel as though they were created for a TV show. Because of the outrage, CMT decided to pick up the series, but there was one catch: Connie Britton, who played country legend and series star Rayna Jaymes, was not sticking around. Because of behind the scenes rumors, fans knew Rayna’s inevitable death was coming in that first half of Nashville Season 5 — after all, there was no other way to write off the center of the show whose family was remaining behind. But, the consequences of this decision were catastrophic for the series, and left many questioning whether the show should have been revived by CMT at all. After finishing the season and a half that aired after Rayna’s death, the answer was clear: It wasn’t worth it.

For the first four and a half seasons of Nashville, Rayna was undeniably the star. Close, but not quite on her level, would have been Juliette (Hayden Panetierre), who was often an antagonist in Rayna’s story. Everyone else — from Deacon (Charles Esten) to Will (Chris Carmack) — were simply supporting characters whose individual storylines held no weight in comparison to the two leading ladies (unless said ladies were involved in some capacity). Rayna’s juggling being a mom to her daughters Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Daphne (Maisy Stella), a wife to Deacon, and a leader in the country music business is what Nashville was about, which is why it fell apart after she was killed off. Rayna’s death left her family to pick up the pieces… when it felt like they had just finished picking up the pieces to come together as an unusual kind of family after Rayna and Deacon’s decades-long, complicated love affair. Daphne had already lost her biological father, as Teddy (Eric Close) had been written off of the show, only returning right after Rayna’s death to briefly fight for guardianship before giving up to Deacon. Maddie was just getting to know Deacon as her biological father, after learning the secret relatively close to the time of Rayna’s death. As for Rayna and Deacon, they had just officially tied the knot, finally in the right place individually to make their relationship work. Then, their world is shattered.

From here, Deacon, Maddie, and Daphne had to struggle to find a way forward, and it was impossible not to see the glaring absence of the family’s glue. Rayna held everyone together, and was the key piece of the puzzle that continuously felt like it was missing throughout the final episodes. They made their own beautiful family, but it didn’t feel right without Rayna, who had fought so hard for the life she had just lost.

Of the other characters, Rayna’s death particularly impacted Juliette in the scope of the show — not the character, who had little emotional connection to Rayna, but how the character was involved with the show going forward. After Rayna passed away, Juliette’s star power was incredibly diminished. As the co-lead of the show, often butting heads with Rayna and competing in the music business, Juliette had to be lessened all-around to permit for the show fully changing over to an ensemble in the middle of Nashville Season 5. Without Rayna, the show didn’t know what to do with Juliette either.

After her plane crash, which she spent the majority of Rayna’s final episodes recovering from, Juliette was lost. It was clear the writers had little idea of what to do with her without their other big star, and Juliette had very little (if any) connection to the remaining characters, except her off-and-on-again husband Avery (Jonathan Jackson). This is most notable in the final season when most of Juliette’s character development over the course of the show is wiped away and she joins a cult temporarily.

A case could be made for the reality of death and how it can come at the most unexpected times, but isn’t there enough heartbreak in the world already? So much of the journey throughout the first four seasons of Nashville was about Rayna and Deacon finally being able to embrace and feel their love for one another, to finally be able to support one another in the way they both needed but weren’t capable of way back when. What was the point in the journey with Rayna dead shortly thereafter? Didn’t Deacon and Rayna write enough sad country songs about heartache and loss? After Rayna was gone, Nashville lost its heart and soul. It became a show about several people trying to live life in the music capitol of the world. Hell, the show focused less on the music and the music business after Rayna died, too. (At least, much less than it did previously.) The world was made incredibly dimmer without her in it, and the loss of Rayna made the show take much too big of a turn, where it slowly drowned in the dull darkness. It was no longer the Nashville fans had fought so hard to save upon its cancellation.

While Season 5 was exciting at first, Rayna’s death destroyed everything. The joy of watching Nashville was gone, as fans had lost the biggest parts of the show — from her music, her finally running Highway 65 Records, and especially her family. Rayna’s death changed the show for the worse, which ultimately made many tune out and caused the show to be cancelled after Season 6. Knowing what happened, it would have been better had the show never been revived and moved to CMT in the first place, unless just for a final season to wrap up the open-ended stories. It would have been disappointing if Season 4 was the unresolved end, but not as disappointing as what actually happened.

Rayna Jaymes never should have died.

