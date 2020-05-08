Watch a Trailer for Sex Comedy ‘Yes, God, Yes’ Starring Natalia Dyer from ‘Stranger Things’

Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for Yes, God, Yes, a coming-of-age comedy that marks the directorial debut of Obvious Child co-writer Karen Maine.

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer plays the lead, a 16-year-old named Alice who has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her.

As Alice’s sense of shame spirals, she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat’s most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees and meets an unlikely ally (Susan Blackwell) who offers an alternative view of what it means to be good. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe, and finally gets the release she needs.

Veep star Timothy Simons co-stars in the semi-autobiographical film, which is based on Maine’s experiences exploring her sexuality on her own while growing up Catholic in the Midwest. She turned her story into a 2017 short film, which led to this feature adaptation. Yes, God, Yes premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival, where it was awarded a Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble, and the film will finally be released this July.

Yes, God, Yes boasts a brief 78-minute running time, and Dyer isn’t the only Stranger Things actress in the film, as Francesca Reale co-stars alongside 13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe, and Donna Lynne Champlin, who plays Paula Proctor on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Watch the trailer below, and then click here for the latest look at season four of Stranger Things.