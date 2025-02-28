We’ve always known that Natalie Dormer was a badass, but her latest role ups the ante even more. Today, audiences are being given their first look at the upcoming film, Audrey’s Children, which will see the Game of Thrones alum star in the titular role as Dr. Audrey Evans. Stepping into Women’s History Month in the best way possible, viewers are invited to learn about the life of the celebrated oncologist who achieved the unthinkable during her career. With a passion for working with young people, Dr. Evans' accomplishments during her time at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia can’t be overstated. In today’s trailer, we get a peek at those achievements, as Dormer captures the Doctor’s life early on in her lengthy calling to serve others.

Breaking the glass ceiling, Dr. Evans faced many raised eyebrows when she first entered medical school — and even more when she began her vocation. But through her years in the profession, she would become the first female Chief of Oncology at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Seeing that there was a need for the families of ill children to be taken care of, she co-founded (alongside the Philadelphia Eagles) the first Ronald McDonald house, which has gone on to become a nationwide support system for families in need. She also became known as the Mother of Neuroblastoma after creating the Neuroblastoma Staging System, which is used to better treat the aggressive form of cancer.

Meet the Creatives Behind ‘Audrey’s Children’

Many will recognize Dormer’s face from her long-running role on HBO’s beloved series, Game of Thrones, where she appeared as Margaery Tyrell from seasons two through six. In addition to her time in Westeros, Dormer’s small-screen appearances also included performances in The Tudors and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, while her feature-length work includes the final two installments of The Hunger Games franchise and, more recently, The Wasp. Helmed by Ami Canaan Mann (Jackie & Ryan) and penned and produced by Julia Fisher Farbman, Audrey’s Children call sheet also includes Jimmi Simpson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Clancy Brown (The Penguin), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party) and Evelyn Giovin (City on a Hill).

Check out the debut trailer for Audrey’s Children above and watch the unbelievable true story when it arrives in cinemas on March 28.