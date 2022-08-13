Although it’s been almost two weeks since Batgirl’s shocking cancellation, DC fans are still recovering from that disheartening news. With every new behind-the-scenes image or plot detail shared by the likes of star Leslie Grace or directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, the film’s fate only gets harder to swallow. There were a lot of things to get excited about when it came to Batgirl, but one of the lesser known tidbits was that Loki composer Natalie Holt was doing the score for the film. Now Holt has broken her silence over the film’s cancellation.

In an interview with Discussing Film Holt was asked about if she had already begun working on her score for Batgirl which she replied, “I had written about an hour and a half of music. I’ve been working on it for a year. So yeah, pretty sad what’s happened to it.” Holt would go further into her experience with the film saying:

“I was on set last Christmas, Adil and Bilall really loved Loki and that’s why I got picked to do the score for Batgirl. So it’s a shame that it’s not going to be out there in the world after all that time, like having spent a year working on it. Yeah, pretty disappointing.”

Holt was then asked if there was anything she would want to share about her work on the film, but she replied, “I don’t know. I think it’s a massive shame. It’s been a pleasure to work with the people involved, but that’s all I can say.” There have been a lot of soul crushing responses to the Batgirl news. Seeing Holt’s take only adds to that somber feeling. Holt has quietly become one of the best composers in the business today with her score for the Disney+ series Loki and Obi-Wan Kenobi being her standout work.

With Loki , Holt gave this fresh sci-fi, almost John Carpenter vibe, to the MCU and it is arguably the best overall score in the universe. Because of that, it was going to be exciting to see what flavor she brought to the Batgirl character and the DC Universe as a whole. The film was set to further establish Michael Keaton’s Batman in the DCEU while introducing lesser known villains like Firefly and Killer Moth to a larger audience for the very first time. Again, it would have been cool to hear what kind of sound Holt was going to give each of those iconic characters.

Seeing quotes like this highlight the toughest part of working in the entertainment industry. As an artist, it's a very hard thing to see something you worked tirelessly on not see the light of day. Holt’s heartbreaking comments are a reminder of that, and it’s clear that this wound is still very fresh for many. Holt is an amazing composer, so it won’t be too long until she finds her next project, and she’s returning for Loki Season 2, but that doesn’t make this ever developing story any easier to think about. Hopefully someday down the line we could hear a sample of the work Holt did for Batgirl.

However, for now, you can listen to the composer's previous work by streaming Loki and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. You can also read Discussing Film’s full interview with Holt where she talks about Loki Season 2 and her experience working in the Star Wars universe.