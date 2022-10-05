Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur have joined the cast of Sony's No Hard Feelings, according to Deadline. The film, directed by Gene Stupnitsky, will star Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook) in the lead role. No details about Morales and MacArthur's characters were shared.

Although not too many details have been released about No Hard Feelings, the film is being billed as an edgy R-rated comedy. The story will follow a young woman (Lawrence) who is hired by a wealthy couple to be a friend to their socially-awkward son, played by Andrew Barth Feldman (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) and Laura Benanti (Gossip Girl), who were previously announced as part of the cast, will play the rich couple. Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Morales recently directed Hulu's coming-of-age comedy Plan B, and Language Lessons which she also wrote and starred in. She also appeared in the 2019 action comedy Stuber starring Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani. Morales also has a slew TV credits including The Middleman, White Collar, Parks and Recreation, Santa Clarita Diet and Dead to Me. Morales will next star in the film I'm Totally Fine with Jillian Bell.

As for MacArthur, the actor can be seen in the Peacock series Killing It with Craig Robinson as well as HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. He previously starred opposite Kaitlin Olson in the Fox series The Mick, which he also served as a writer. Beyond TV, MacArthur also has appeared in a number of films, including El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Halloween Kills.

Stupnitsky is no stranger to the comedy genre. Before making his feature film directorial debut with the 2019 R-rated comedy Good Boys, he served as a writer and co-executive producer on the U.S. version of The Office. He also wrote the script for the Cameron Diaz-led comedy Bad Teacher and co-created the HBO series Hello Ladies. Stupnitsky not only directs No Hard Feelings, but he also co-wrote the script with John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa), who will serve as executive producer on the project.

In addition to starring in No Hard Feelings, Lawrence will also serve as a producer alongside Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Justine Polsky.

No Hard Feelings is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 16, 2023.