The Big Picture Natalie Portman's preparation for Black Swan was intense but authentic, with the actress citing a very rigorous training regime including swimming, toning, and hours of ballet classes every day.

Portman's commitment to the role enhanced the film's realism, showcasing Nina's obsession with perfection.

Although the training was incredibly laborious, Portman says that she still had a positive experience preparing for Black Swan.

The term “method acting” has come to be a controversial one in the industry, as various performers seem to differ in their opinion on how much commitment a role should require. It is certainly impressive when an actor is able to strip away their individuality in order to capture the mindset of a character who does not resemble them in the slightest. However, simply making drastic physical or behavioral changes is not in itself any indicator of a great performance — it’s a strong tool that does not take the place of getting into the nuances of a script. Natalie Portman’s performance in Black Swan is a great example of acting that combines both emotional sensitivity and physically laborious activity. Although it was a role that won her the Academy Award for Best Actress, Portman’s haunting Black Swan performance was the result of months of intense physical training.

‘Black Swan’ Is One of Natalie Portman’s Best Performances

As with many of the psychological horror films directed by Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan examines the nature of duality with its story about a ballerina pushing herself to her physical and emotional breaking point. Portman stars as Nina, a naive, yet richly talented young ballerina who is pressured to advance within the New York City Ballet program by her overprotective mother, Erica (Barbara Hershey). While her mother’s insistence on cutting out any hobbies or privileges has isolated Nina socially, it has helped her become one of the ballet scene’s most expert performers. After Nina’s skills gain the attention of the ambitious artistic director Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel), she is cast in the titular role of his upcoming production of the classic ballet Swan Lake.

The opportunity to be in such a high profile production is exciting for Nina, as it's an achievement that both she and her mother had been working their entire lives for. However, Portman shows in her excellent performance the perils that perfectionism has on young artists. Nina’s obsession with perfecting her role and reaching the psychological depths of the character makes her increasingly unstable. Beyond the physical effort needed to conform to Leroy’s dancing style, Nina’s role in Swan Lake forces her to connect with her character on an emotional level. While relating to the sweet innocence of the “white swan” comes as easy to her, she finds it more challenging to accept the dark, sexual malevolence of the “black swan.”

Portman ensures that Black Swan’s haunting ending is both terrifying and emotional. After a quarrel with her new friend Lily (Mila Kunis) and an emotional breakdown nights before the opening performance, Nina comes to doubt if she will be able to live up to the high standards that have been placed upon her by her mother, her co-stars, her director, and herself. While it’s nearly wordless, the film’s breathtaking final sequence relies on Portman’s physicality to show how Nina emerges from her self-torment to give the most perfect rendition of Swan Lake imaginable. While the film certainly indicates that Nina rose to a new level of commitment, it leaves it ambiguous as to what the ramifications will be on the character’s mental health.

Natalie Portman Had To Undergo Intense Ballet Training for 'Black Swan'

It’s not surprising that there have been so many great drama movies about ballet, as it's an art form that requires intense physical and emotional commitment; many ballerinas dedicate their life to the craft, and are only given a limited window of time in order to prove their merits. In order to ensure that her performance was authentic to these real struggles, Portman went through an intense training regime once she was cast in Black Swan. Despite initially worrying that she was “getting too old to play a dancer,” Portman began training for the production of Black Swan while she was still in the midst of shooting David Gordon Green’s medieval comedy Your Highness.

While she was and remains one of the most highly sought after actresses of her generation, Portman trained for over a year in order to get into character for Black Swan. Working alongside the former New York City Ballet dancer Mary Helen Bowers, Portman revealed that she "would do two hours a day for the first six months," which was intended to build up her strength and ensure that she would not get injured when performing the subsequent stunts. Swimming, toning, and three hours of ballet class were added in six months before shooting began, followed by an eight-hour daily regime of learning the choreography. It’s impressive that Portman was able to show the same level of commitment to the art that many actual struggling artists are required to do.

Portman Understood the Emotional Burden of Ballet

While it’s certainly one of the most realistic portrayals of ballet in film, Black Swan also unpacks the trauma of mental illness as it relates to artistic perfectionism. Portman revealed that “the physical discipline of it really helped for the emotional side of the character,” as she was able to “get the sense of the monastic lifestyle of only working out, that is a ballet dancer's life.” Preparing for the role meant that Portman faced many of the same restrictions that Nina did in the film; she had a limited diet, rarely went out socially, and had to put her “body through extreme pain.” While it did not seem like a fairly pleasant experience, Portman admitted that filming Black Swan “was very intense but really fun, too."

Black Swan certainly wasn’t Portman’s first demanding role, as she had starred in the classic action film Leon: The Professional when she was a teenager. Nonetheless, Portman’s performance in Black Swan proved she could take on challenging roles that require specific training and preparation. Black Swan is hailed as one of the best horror films of the past decade, but the film’s reputation would arguably not be what it is without Portman’s outstanding work.

Black Swan is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

