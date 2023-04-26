Natalie Portman is a complete movie star, with a career that has seen her take on many different roles from all sorts of movies over the course of a couple of decades. During a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress went through a dynamic that made her return to some of the biggest roles of her career, quickly going from one set piece to the next as Corden himself became her scene partner in small scenes from Portman's wide portfolio. The game is a strong statement of what Portman has been able to accomplish, as most of the titles included in the recap turned out to be extremely successful.

One of the first roles the actress and the host revisited was Princess Padmé Amidala. Introduced in The Phantom Menace, the character would become crucial to the history of the galaxy far, far away, as she would eventually become the mother to both Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). In the video, Corden pretends to be the young version of Anakin Skywalker originally portrayed by Jake Lloyd in the 1999 prequel. The scene recreated is the first conversation the two characters had, when the kid that would eventually become Darth Vader asked his future wife if she was an angel.

Shifting towards a completely different side of Portman's career, Corden and the actress wore ballet outfits, as they entered the world of The Black Swan. In the psychological thriller by Darren Aronofsky, the actress played Nina Sayers, a young ballerina who enters a complicated industry where people try to take advantage of her. When Lily (Mila Kunis) begins to manipulate her after being hired by the ballet company, Nina starts losing her mind, constantly hallucinating and lashing out against the people around her. Portman would win the Academy Award for Best Actress due to her performance.

Portman's Time as a Mighty Hero Was Also Included

Last year, Natalie Portman was worthy of picking up Mjölnir when she played the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. The sequel told the story of how her character, Dr. Jane Foster, found out she had terminal cancer, living a dual life as the wielder of the hammer and a person trying to make the most out of her final days on Earth. Taika Waititi's sequel saw Foster fighting side by side with her ex-boyfriend, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), as they tried to stop Gorr (Christian Bale) from killing every god in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie apparently marked Portman's final appearance in the franchise.

You can check out the full dynamic from The Late Late Show with James Corden, featuring Natalie Portman, below: