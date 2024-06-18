The Big Picture Natalie Portman is open to reprising her role as Jane Foster in the MCU, despite her character's death in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Portman had a great time filming the last Thor movie and has warm memories of working with her co-stars, including Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi.

While fans may have mixed feelings about bringing back characters after death, Portman's positive experience could lead to a possible return to the MCU in the future.

The star of one of the MCU's most divisive projects has some interesting thoughts about a potential return in the future. When speaking to Total Film as part of the Deadpool & Wolverine issue, Natalie Portman addressed a return to Jane Foster after her last appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Foster passed away from cancer at the end of the film and was welcomed into Valhalla by Heimdall (Idris Elba), but despite her character's death, Portman isn't quite ready to close the book on a reprisal:

"Oh, I have no idea. I mean, no one's asked me to. So I don't know. But sure, that was super fun."

While Portman perhaps doesn't sound enthused about returning to the MCU, it would have been just as easy for her to shut down any speculation and say that part of her life is over. Portman is an Oscar-winner for her performance in Black Swan, and has also been nominated twice for roles in Jackie and Closer. She is one of the most talented performers in the Marvel family, and the studio would be remiss to not at least consider bringing her back in some capacity. Most fans are staunchly against bringing back characters after death to not cheapen the moment, but with Thor: Love and Thunder being largely discarded and forgotten by the cast and fan base alike, it's unlikely anyone would be up in arms with Jane Foster coming back from the dead, be it through Valhalla or the multiverse.

Natalie Portman Had a Blast Filming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

While the fourth Thor movie failed to reach the same acclaim as Thor: Ragnarok, with the former landing at a 63% score from critics and a 73% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, that didn't stop Portman from having a great time with her co-stars on set. While continuing to address a potential return, Portman cited her fond memories with Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson as incentives to don the cape and hammer one more time:

"Yeah, it was so fun. I had such a great time making it. I loved working with Taika [Waititi], and Chris [Hemsworth] is just the greatest, and so is Tessa [Thompson]. I was just laughing all day, every day. There's only my highest love for that experience — not to mention Australia, which is just the most glorious country."

It's a refreshing dose of perspective to hear that, despite such mixed reception, Portman still has warm memories of her experience filming the last Thor movie. It would have been easy (and understandable) for the response to shatter any desire for a comeback, but the Oscar-winner won't close that door quite yet. Regardless of how Kevin Feige and co. would choose to tackle that, you can count us in for more Portman as Jane Foster.

It's unknown at this time if Portman will return to the MCU to reprise her role as Jane Foster. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things Marvel and watch Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+.

