The Big Picture Natalie Portman delivers a haunting and emotionally honest performance in the Western, Jane Got a Gun.

The film is a straightforward narrative about a woman defending her homestead from a gang of outlaws.

Jane Got a Gun is a thoroughly entertaining modern Western with explosive and genuinely exciting sequences.

2015 saw the release of multiple key Westerns, including but not limited to Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight and the brilliantly meditative Slow West, but that year's Natalie Portman-led Jane Got a Gun is also worthy of ongoing admiration for its visceral simplicity. While dauntingly wedged between the aforementioned stalwart films as well as the blockbuster, The Revenant, Jane Got a Gun nonetheless delivers ample excitement to go along with its considerable star wattage. Always versatile, Portman is perhaps best known for her parts in romantic dramas, comedies, and dramedies, That being said, her haunting work in Darren Aronofsky's phantasmagoric Black Swan remains close to her best work.

Her first foray into the Western genre via Jane Got a Gun is a mostly successful one for the way that she's able to effortlessly imbue her character with emotional honesty. Caught in a fairly dire situation, Jane Hammond is a credible and unyielding protagonist whose commitment to her family's safety drives every movement. Portman's portrayal is one of a destructible hero who nonetheless won't be broken down, and the script underpinning the action deserves plaudits for its spareness. Quite often, director, Gavin O'Connor, lets the chronically parched landscape and the lulls between conversations tell the story, and Jane Got a Gun unequivocally works as a result.

What Is 'Jane Got a Gun' About?

On the narrative front, O'Connor's western is straightforward, both paying homage to some of the more psychological Westerns of eras bygone, such as Duel in the Sun, and comparable in its complicated family dynamics to the underrated film, The Missing, while adding a slightly revisionist flavor of its own. The film focuses on a woman (Portman's embattled Jane) who is forced to defend her homestead from a vicious band of marauding outlaws, known as the Bishop boys. As the film opens, her critically wounded husband, Bill Hammond (Noah Emmerich), returns to their property riddled with bullets and bearing a caveat: the notorious, widely feared Bishop gang is set to besiege them.

Enlisting the aid of an estranged former lover in Dan Frost (Joel Edgerton), the two fortify the sprawling farm and ready themselves for forthcoming attacks. There's now a long-stewing animosity between the two, as Jane ultimately settled with Bill years before after Dan took off for an unspecified amount of time; Bill is a figure largely written off as little more than a brutal outlaw. Jane earnestly defends her husband, insisting that his brutish reputation is off the mark despite Dan's bitter protestations.

Told in a non-linear fashion, O'Connor utilizes flashbacks to fill in the blanks when outlining the cause of the primary characters' grievances with each other, as well as the conflicts that grew and festered as a result of an ongoing power struggle. Mostly though, the film is seen through the lens of Jane, who is not motivated by avarice or status, but by her unwavering commitment to her children. The objective for Jane could not be more base or fundamental, and Portman houses the torment of her past traumas like a sentinel, doing her utmost not to let her demons play a hand in her downfall as the Bishops (led by a sneeringly entertaining Ewan McGregor) close in. Portman shines in the part, opting not to put too much into the role, reacting only when her most vulnerable values are trod on. Much like Hilary Swank's starring turn in The Homesman, she ends up being the anchor to a film that boasts an estimable ensemble cast, all of whom are arresting in their showy parts.

'Jane Got a Gun' Is Dominated by Strong Performances From Its Lead and Supporting Cast

Image via The Weinstein Company

Portman's performance stands out as one of the most intriguing, against-type performances of her career. As the rough-hewn Jane, she's able to lend soulfulness and an ever-fighting mentality without ever overdoing the latter. None of the toughness is forced — all of her fiery stoicism comes as the byproduct of fierce paternal love. There's nothing groundbreaking about it, as it's simply a purpose-giving force coursing through the character. Pitted against harsh, arid plains, and scores of dangerous men wanted in many territories, the oft rifle-toting heroine tiptoes the tightrope for the duration of the picture. Salvation is abstract, the assured safety of her child immeasurable. The cinematography in Jane Got a Gun is never less than striking, hearkening back (if slightly) to the Anthony Mann or William Wyler days of classic visual storytelling.

Portman's on-screen chemistry with her peers also shines through. Like the spurned Dan Frost, Edgerton is again rock-solid. Multi-talented (he had a hand in writing this film), Edgerton has proven time and time again that he is an ever-versatile performer capable of crafting memorable, believable characters. One of his finest efforts to date remains his collaboration with Jason Bateman in the utterly chilling psychological thriller, The Gift. Initially reluctant to do anything that could benefit his rival in Hammond, Frost soon learns that certain segments from the past aren't as simple as he first thought, and several tensely played scenes show the return of some partially buried compassion.

Emmerich, who has to lie prone and injured in most scenes sans the important flashback sequences, does a fine job keeping his inherent decency subsurface amid claims that he's just another villain. The scenes he shares with Portman are believable. As two of the Bishop henchmen, Rodrigo Santoro and Boyd Holbrook provide characteristic quirk and menace, the same sort of taunting, right-hand men you might find in films such as Bad Day at Black Rock, High Plains Drifter, or Last Train from Gun Hill. Ewan McGregor's villain is as self-assured as they come for much of the picture, and it looks like he had a blast playing the character. In a loaded cast, Portman seizes every scene and the connections she maintains render her indefatigable Jane the film's centrifugal force.

'Jane Got a Gun' Is a Thoroughly Entertaining Modern Western

Image via The Weinstein Company

While Gavin O'Connor's absorbing, 98-minute picture may not break any major barriers, its uncluttered screenplay and strong visual style grant its actors and lead performer the scope to add nuance to their characterizations, and the film is punctuated with explosive and genuinely exciting sequences.

There's a bit of John Hillcoat to the visuals (à la Australian western, The Proposition), and the atmosphere is similarly solemn much of the time, albeit not quite as spiritual or existential, though there's certainly no dearth of action. The showdown — including Bishop's last stand as a fire rages on outside — is well-staged. Moodily produced, Jane Got a Gun saw Natalie Portman hop onto the saddle, and it'd be most welcome to see her return to the genre, which provided her with the chance to do something a little different.

Jane Got a Gun is streaming on Apple TV in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV