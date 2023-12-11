From the early age of 12 (when the actor made her acting debut in 1994 with Luc Besson's hitman melodrama Léon: The Professional), Natalie Portman has slowly made a name for herself in the industry, becoming one of the most pursued, recognizable, and talented A-list stars over time. The compelling May December is her most recent feature, with many critics highlighting it as one of her best so far.

Now a three-time Academy Award-nominated actor, Portman counts on a plethora of compelling and highly regarded work under her belt, ranging from heartbreaking biopics to lesser-known indie dramas. From Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith to Black Swan, this is Collider's ranking of the 10 best Natalie Portman movies to date.

10 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Director: George Lucas

Revenge of the Sith is the third film of the Star Wars prequels and George Lucas' final installment in the trilogy. Three years into the Clone Wars, audiences follow Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) as he faces a new threat. In the meantime, Anakin (Hayden Christensen) is lured by Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) into a sinister scheme. Audiences witness the birth of Darth Vader as the iconic character falls into the dark side.

Revenge of the Sith may not be the best Star Wars film, but it is arguably the best in the prequel trilogy. Although it does not feature Portman's best acting performance to date (mostly given the writing), the then 24-year-old actress, who brought the memorable Padmé to life, managed to showcase her talents in a few dramatic scenes, elevating the film to higher grounds. Furthermore, the film provides audiences with a relevant message.

9 'Vox Lux' (2018)

Director: Brady Corbet

Released in 2018, Vox Lux combines the drama and music genres with interesting results. The movie tells the story of a well-known pop star who is a victim of a series of unusual circumstances and plans to rise from the ashes after a major national tragedy, personal struggles, and scandalous incident that derailed her career.

While flawed, Brady Corbet's film is beautifully shot — its stunning cinematography is assuredly one of its strongest aspects, as are Portman's impeccable performance and the movie's fantastic soundtrack. Although this compelling pop star story is hardly a masterpiece, it is still worth mentioning, given that it features one of the actor's most complex on-screen roles. Vox Lux ultimately criticizes the celebrity-obsessed media, fandoms, and the music industry.

8 'V for Vendetta' (2005)

Director: James McTeigue

Directed by James McTeigue, V for Vendetta is a provocative and well-crafted film set in a future British dystopian society. It follows a freedom fighter known as "V" (Hugo Weaving), who carefully schemes to overthrow the tyrannical government with the aid of a young woman named Evey (Portman).

Sending out a thought-provoking message about rising against political propaganda — as well as totalitarianism and its dangerous consequences —V for Vendetta is an absorbing, dark, and gritty action thriller. Though Portman's believable performance and Weaving's iconic "V" are easily the highlight of the film, the 2005 feature also benefits from its entertaining story on top of great visuals to keep audiences invested.

7 'Heat' (1995)

Director: Michael Mann

Starring two of our greatest living actors and legends, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, in one of their most iconic collaborations, Heat is a solid film that ranks up there among the best movies of all time in the crime genre. It centers on a high-end professional thief and an LAPD detective as a conflict between the two arises and affects their professional relationships and personal lives.

Portman plays the small role of Lauren Gustafson, Vincent's troubled stepdaughter, in this heist flick. While her screen time is short, the film features several great scenes where the actor appears, highlighting her acting skills at a young age. Portman had made her debut in Leon: The Professional just the year before. Although surprisingly short on Oscar noms (it didn't receive any nods), Michael Mann's action-packed film with three-dimensional characters is worth watching.

6 'Closer' (2004)

Director: Mike Nichols

Following two couples as they fall in and out of love, Closer illustrates complicated and deceitful relationships when the man from one couple meets the woman of the other. It stars Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts, and Clive Owen.

Mike Nichols' film includes a moving, incredibly believable acting performance from Portman (featuring her iconic pink wig), for which she was deservedly Oscar-nominated for the first time. All the other acting efforts are also great and mature, aiding in making the film enjoyable. While Closer is not everyone's cup of tea, it is the perfect pick for those who are into bittersweet romantic dramas. The film sends a thoughtful message about love and honesty, and how a healthy relationship does not work without the two.

5 'Léon: The Professional' (1994)

Director: Luc Besson

Léon: The Professional chronicles the story of 12-year-old Mathilda, played by Portman, who is taken in by professional assassin Léon (Jean Reno) after her family is murdered. An unlikely bond between the two forms when she becomes his protégée and apprentice.

Considered an essential in Portman's career, this Luc Besson movie features impeccable acting efforts, namely by Portman, who was only 13 years old at the time of filming and managed to be incredibly on pair with her much older and experienced co-star. Undeniably well-directed, this cult classic holds a huge fanbase today, which is not to wonder given that it is a gripping, action-packed action thriller that will likely have audiences hooked from the start. Léon is not your typical action film — it tells a compelling and believable story that has audiences emotionally involved, functioning well as a drama, too.

4 'Annihilation' (2018)

Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland is one of the most promising science fiction directors working today, and Annihilation does not disappoint. Dark and atmospheric, the 2018 film follows a biologist, played by Portman, who signs up for a dangerous and ultra-secret expedition into a zone where the laws of nature do not apply.

This incredible mix of science fiction and horror resulted in one of the best science fiction movies of recent times (and, arguably, of all time). Featuring a generous number of creepy and atmospheric scenes that will have audiences perturbed, Annihilation is now regarded as a modern classic in the genre. As always, Portman's flawless performance certainly adds a lot to this existentially terrifying feature.

3 'May December' (2023)

Director: Todd Haynes

From the moment it came out on Netflix, the highly-anticipated May December quickly became one of the most praised recently released films. Set twenty years after their tabloid romance gripped the nation, Haynes' film finds a married couple (Julianne Moore and Charles Melton) under pressure when a Hollywood actress (Portman) comes to spend time with the family and does research for a film about their past.

Not only does May December feature one of Natalie Portman's finest performances to date, but also some of Moore's best acting. Still, it is safe to say that breakthrough movie star Melton was the big, surprising highlight of the film. Loosely based on the 1990s sexual assault case surrounding grade school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's abuse of 12-year-old student Vili Fualaau, Haynes' latest film is well done, even if hard to sit through at times. A truly unsettling exploration of grooming and a challenging character study that will certainly make it to many lists of the best 2023 movies.

2 'Jackie' (2016)

Director: Pablo Larraín

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Jackie is considered one of the best female-led biopics. As the title suggests, it chronicles the story of Jacqueline Kennedy following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, illustrating the First Lady's struggles through grief and trauma, including how she managed to console her two young children and vacationed in the home she restored.

An inevitably exceptional performance by the talented Natalie Portman brilliantly captures the tragedy of one of the most prominent personalities in history — the soul-wrenching Jackie perfectly tackles grief, loss, and the courage to move on through a captivating screenplay that fully immerses audiences. Additionally, Mica Lev's score elevates this elegant and important feature to higher ground.

1 'Black Swan' (2010)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

It was thanks to Darren Aronosfsky's Black Swan that Portman won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in 2011. The disturbing movie follows an obsessed but extremely talented ballerina whose passion for dance knows no limits. As she reaches the verge of stardom by winning the lead in Swan Lake, Nina finds herself spiraling into a never-ending nightmare.

This surrealist psychological and body horror is a dark watch that approaches mental health in a compelling manner, namely eating and anxiety disorders and obsessive-compulsive behavior. In addition to the incredible cinematography, Portman's performance was the highlight of this anxiety-inducing film. Aronosfsky's masterful direction played a part in cementing the film as a success, too.

