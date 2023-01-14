National Geographic has shared a brand-new trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, the latest in the ground-breaking and award-winning Secrets Of series helmed by James Cameron. The four-part series is set to premiere just ahead of Earth Day on Friday, April 21, 2023, on National Geographic and the next day on Disney+ in the US with international releases to follow.

Secrets of the Elephants will take viewers all around the world, from Africa to Asia as it chronicles the complex emotions, connections, and sophisticated lives of elephants from many different regions. The series will be narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman and will feature renowned National Geographic Explorer and elephant expert Dr. Paula Kahumbu as it not only shows audiences the majesty of these great animals but also highlight how similar they are to us.

The Secrets of series first made its debut in 2021 with Secrets of the Whales, with Secrets of the Elephants being the next outing for the series. Cameron previously confirmed that each year will have a new Secrets of series that will cover a different aspect of nature, with Secrets of the Octopus scheduled to be next on the series docket.

Other Documentaries Coming from Cameron

During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, Cameron announced two more series that will join the two previously announced series, those being Secrets of the Bees, which will delve deep into the world of insects using new macro technology, and Secrets of the Penguins, which will serve as a spiritual successor to March of the Penguins made across a span of three years. Leaving the animal kingdom, Cameron also confirmed Titanic: 25 Years Later, a documentary special that will not only explore his groundbreaking and influential film but also the history of the real ship and will explore aspects of the infamous sinking through a modern lens with modern research and technology. The special is set to air on National Geographic on February 5 in preparation for the remastered theatrical release of Titanic on February 10.

