Heroes become super once they move past the literal.

Consider the Bat Symbol. When painted on the cloudy skies of Gotham, whether or not the caped crusader actually answers the call, the people of that metropolis, and the readers of his stories, understand his physical presence is beside the point; we concede that The Batman is more than the sum of his parts. Whether he lives or dies, prowls the city’s rain-soaked back alleys or not, it’s the symbolism of the hero that readers, movie-goers, fictitious criminals, are left with. It doesn’t matter who is playing the hero or how he is illustrated, if he’s really there or if it's just the suggestion of presence. The idea of him, as communicated by the symbol, is enough.

Film after film, story after superhuman story, it’s the same core conclusion.

When a character, through either powers or sheer force of will, eclipses themselves, and comes to represent a set of values or a cause, that is the true mark of a superhero. And as we descend into all things Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Natalie Portman in her big MCU (re)debut, I can’t help but ponder the massive missed opportunity for Portman to have done just that 16 years ago.

And it all comes down to one change in 2006’s V for Vendetta, the film that should have been Portman’s true superhero debut.

The 2006 action/drama was based on the British graphic novel that began publishing in 1982. Between film adaptations and any source material, changes are inevitable. But for the most part, V for Vendetta stayed faithful to its original concept (despite the complaints of author Alan Moore). Romantic and energetic with a distinct comic book-feel, the Wachowski sisters’ script and James McTeigue’s direction successfully evoked the intelligent, playful spirit of the graphic novel.

And in terms of basic plot, there was little divergence as well. The story follows a young girl, Evey, who is saved from predatory secret police one night by a mysterious masked man named V. Taking her under his wing and into his culture-and-art-filled domicile, we come to learn they live in an oppressive, totalitarian British state. A backstory filled with government experimentation and mutilation has led our titular character on a quest of vengeance via anarchy, a philosophy he imparts on young Evey as he seeks to blow up parliament.

These faithful tentpoles bolstered the film, striking a balance between commercial appeal and critical substance. It was a hit even in the pre-superhero mania days.

But of course, changes had to be made.

It was Evey, the central female character portrayed by Portman, who bore the brunt of cinematic tweaking. Instead of a 16-year-old orphan, she is a young intern at a state-run news media outlet, a milquetoast, rudderless individual. This fundamentally altered her arc. In the graphic novel, her starting point is hapless baby prostitute, clinging to teddy bears and the arms of any 40-something male who protected her. Instead, we saw Portman’s Evey evolve into a self-assured, confident, yet aloof young woman. In a 2006 vs 1982 context, it was a much-needed change. She’s capable, tragic, yet still retains some of her coquettish appeal from the bright illustrations of David Lloyd of the graphic novel.

Positive alterations aside, it comes down to one fundamental change from page to screen that greatly inhibited Evey as a character, and robbed Portman of her claim to superheroism.

In the graphic novel, we see Evey gradually shed the excesses of girlish childhood, and of the distractions of the totalitarian society. By the time V’s plan comes to fruition, she is portrayed as increasingly athletic and a devotee of his anarchistic cause. After V dies, toward the very end of the story, we see a new V-- yet the same. Shrouded under the cover of night, Evey has assumed the V persona, saving (or abducting, or both) a new mentee, who will one day, presumably, do the same.

In the film, this never occurs. Rather, Evey allows the bomb to blow up Parliament, then narrates a remembrance of her friend V. “No one will ever forget that night and what it meant for this country. But I will never forget the man, and what he meant to me.”

Though this ending is sentimental and hopelessly romantic (V’s body given a red, long-stem rose infused Viking funeral), it robs Evey’s character of that essential, transcending moment. Evey never cloaks herself in the iconic getup, thus never joining the tradition of V. The hallmark of why our favorite vigilantes can undergo significant optical changes is that they stay true to their values at heart, making them more than just a character. Instead, she gets the muse treatment: inspiring the heroic and artistic action of a man, whereas in the book, she herself gets a shot at daring escapades in moonlit London alleys.

There is a strongly implied shareability to the V persona, even in the film. He mails thousands of Guy Fawkes masks to the residents of London to be worn to the Parliamentary explosion. And in the final scene, these citizens, many alive but some dead, share in the camaraderie of the costume. Even V’s choice to wear the face of another, long-dead individual suggests some sort of immortality, a transcendence of bone and blood.

This strategy is well-illustrated by V’s final battle scene. Staring down a government high-up in this strange, funhouse-mirror Britain, V is shot dozens of times by his men. But he does not die. He takes out man after man, and when he faces the last remaining orchestrator of this fascist government, he is asked: “Why won’t you die?” V cooly replies, “Because behind this mask, there is more than flesh. Behind this mask, there is an idea. And ideas are bulletproof.”

Indeed they are. And because of precisely that, when the audience does not get to see Evey become the next V in the film, Portman’s character is robbed of becoming what all great superheroes are at their core: an idea. One you fight for, one you die for, one that lives on.