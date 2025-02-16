If you've ever dreamed of a dark comedy starring queer icons Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza, then it's time to wake up. Addicted to Fresno is the Lyonne/Plaza team-up everyone wants but few have heard of. The 2015 crime comedy from director Jamie Babbit is a dark and ultimately very raunchy exploration of sibling dynamics, addiction, and personal growth.

Also starring Judy Greer, Molly Shannon, and Fred Armisen, Addicted to Fresno follows sisters Shannon (Greer) and Martha (Lyonne). The two housekeepers find themselves in hot water when Shannon kills a man and enlists Martha to help her dispose of the body. Come for the stacked cast but stay for the plot. (Or Aubrey Plaza, your choice.)

Natasha Lyonne Looks on the Bright Side in 'Addicted to Fresno'