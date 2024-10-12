While a vast majority of 2024’s award season frontrunners have not been seen by the general public, a consensus is beginning to form regarding the films that are in a position to do well at this next Oscars ceremony. One of the downsides of this process is that many studios have to prioritize their main titles, leaving some films with underdeveloped campaigns. Netflix has put so much effort into ensuring that festival attendees are able to see movies such as Emilia Perez, Maria, and The Piano Lesson that smaller films like His Three Daughters tend to be forgotten about entirely. Granted, His Three Daughters isn’t a flashy film, rather, it’s an intimate family drama that rests solely on the backs of its terrific ensemble. That being said, the performances in the film are simply terrific, and Natasha Lyonne gives one of the best performances of her entire career in His Three Daughters.

What Is ‘His Three Daughters’ About?

Close

Set in modern-day New York City, His Three Daughters centers on three adult sisters that reunite to take care of their ailing father, who has been suffering from cancer and has recently moved into hospice. Lyonne stars as Rachel, who has been staying with her father Vincent (Jay O. Sanders) for the majority of his illness; while she is not Vincent’s biological daughter, Rachel feels that she has done more to take care of him than her sisters Katie (Carrie Coon) and Christina (Elizabeth Olsen). Rachel finds herself under fire from her sisters after they deem her behavior as irresponsible; she routinely smokes marijuana, bets on sports in her room, and has been unable to get Vincent to fill out the necessary forms needed for a “Do Not Resuscitate” order. Katie, Rachel, and Christina may have fallen into the same sort of petty feuds that dominated their childhood, but the worsening of their father’s conditions forces all three to reassess their priorities.

His Three Daughters allows Lyonne to play a more mature version of the persona that she adopted at the beginning of her career. Ever since her breakout performance in the highly underrated coming-of-age dramedy The Slums of Beverly Hills, Lyonne has succeeded in playing offbeat stoner characters that have a somewhat contentious relationship with the rest of their family. His Three Daughters offers her the same opportunity to showcase her snarky sense of humor, but it also provides an explanation for why Rachel has been so resistant to her sisters’ influence. She deeply fears not having a purpose, and at least feels that she has been able to do some good by helping someone who truly must rely on her for everything. There are still some amusing moments, but Lyonne justifies the use of humor by showcasing how it's long been a defense mechanism for Rachel, helping her cope with everything.

Natasha Lyonne Is the Heart of ‘His Three Daughters'

​​​

All three characters are forced to go through significant changes as they cope with such a demanding situation, but Lyonne is given the most impactful storyline regarding how her character copes with her own mental health. Rachel is used to not being taken seriously by those who care about her, and as a result is often defenseless to her sisters’ critiques. One of the stronger scenes in the film involves Rachel’s boyfriend, Benjy (Jovan Adepo), lashing out at both Christine and Katie for taking their sister for granted. It becomes clear that this was the same frustration that had been bottled up in Rachel the entire time, but she never had the heart to become confrontational, even when the stakes had gotten so personal.

While it’s hard to single out just one great performance in a film that is so well-acted across the board, Lyonne undoubtedly deserves to be in the Academy Award conversation for her work in His Three Daughters. Despite her outwardly aggressive personality, Rachel reveals herself to be a far more sensitive person than initially suggested. Given the restrained nature of the structure of His Three Daughters, it would be easy to see how it could be adapted into a stage play; however, any subsequent production would have to face the sizable issue of finding another excellent performer that could fill Lyonne’s shoes.

His Three Daughters Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Azazel Jacobs Cast Natasha Lyonne , Elizabeth Olsen , Carrie Coon , Jovan Adepo , Jasmine Bracey , Jose Febus , Rudy Galvan , Randy Ramos Jr. Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Drama

His Three Daughters is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix