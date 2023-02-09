Despite constantly being on the road and solving murder cases left and right, even Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale has the time to sit down in a bar and enjoy some football this Sunday. With the Super Bowl close at hand and a new episode of Poker Face up for all to see on Peacock, the streamer released a new promo for the big game featuring Lyonne in character as Charlie riffing on the various ads that come in tandem with the game. The twist, however, is that she's reacting to the very same ads that viewers will see throughout the broadcast.

The ad kicks off in a bar with the TV about to go to a commercial on the Eagles/Chiefs matchup. A man at the bar puts Charlie's lie-detecting skills to the test on the ads that crop up in the break, asking her for the dark secrets the companies are hiding. She quickly points out that two friends in a beer commercial actually despise each other, the window-licking "child" in the Google Pixel ad is, in fact, 19, and that while the M&M's say that Maya Rudolph is their mascot now, the spokes-candies never really left. It can't end without a self-promo though as a Poker Face ad comes on TV and the man admits he'd watch it. Of all the things she's checked, Charlie can confirm that he's no liar.

Poker Face's Super Bowl ad is a massive collaboration, bringing together M&M, Google Pixel, and Peacock to adopt a more meta approach to the classic big game ad where Charlie is watching in "real-time." It's directed by Hungry Man's Dan Opsal whose work you might recognize in a number of other celebrity-filled ads. He previously directed one of Apartments.com's TV spots featuring Jeff Goldblum as inventor Brad Bellflower, CapitalOne's ad with every variant of Taylor Swift, and the infamous GEICO commercial featuring Tag Team.

Fans Are in Love With Charlie Cale and Poker Face

With Poker Face, Rian Johnson stays winning after showing everyone the latest Benoit Blanc mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The series has reviewed remarkably well, landing a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% critic score. Collider's own Maggie Lovitt had plenty of love for the series, giving it an A in her review and calling Lyonne a "modern-day Columbo" in a powerful return to the howcatchem genre.

Prior to the release of Episode 6, Collider also unveiled an exclusive clip for the latest episode which sees Lyonne tangling with Emmy winner Ellen Barkin who plays a stereotypical Hollywood diva threatening to make her new waitress gig miserable. Everything screeches to a halt, however, after a tragic death amidst a performance between Barkin's character and another once-great TV actor. As part of the loaded guest cast for the series, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, and Audrey Corsa are among those joining Lyonne and Barkin in the episode.

Poker Face releases new episodes every Thursday at 12 a.m. PT on Peacock. See the massive crossover Super Bowl ad for the series below.