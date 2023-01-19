Natasha Lyonne has been a singular comic force of nature for decades, but it seems like she’s finally reached a point in her career where she’s been recognized for her unique skills and humor. Lyonne’s work writing, directing, producing, and starring in Russian Doll has earned her rapturous praise and many awards nominations; after a brief cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Lyonne will be teaming up with Rian Johnson once more for the highly anticipated ensemble mystery series Poker Face. While there’s a matured sense of anxiety within Lyonne’s performances that makes her work so interesting, she first announced herself at a young age in the independent dramedy Slums of Beverly Hills.

What Is 'Slums of Beverly Hills' About?

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Written and directed by the highly underrated auteur Tamara Jenkins, Slums of Beverly Hills follows a series of misadventures that a nomadic Jewish family has across Beverly Hills in 1976. It’s a strange time for Vivian Abromowitz (Lyonne) to be coming of age, but between doubting her father Murray’s (Alan Arkin) plans for the future and sparring with her quirky brothers Ben (David Krumholtz) and Rickey (Eli Marienthal), she has her hands full most of the time. While Murray’s job as an automobile salesman is going nowhere thanks to the ongoing energy crisis, he receives financial support from his wealthy brother, Mickey (Carl Reiner). In order to appease his brother, Murray offers to house his daughter Rita (Marisa Tomei) as she studies for medical school. It’s the first time that Vivian gets to spend an extended amount of time with another woman at home.

While Slums of Beverly Hills eventually became a cult classic (particularly in the wake of the success of Jenkis’ The Savages and Private Life, another movie finding the comedy in dysfunction), it didn’t immediately grant Lyonne with the type of “breakout star status” that actors like Reese Witherspoon and Alicia Silverstone had following their 1990s teen comedies. In some ways, it makes sense; Slums of Beverly Hills is just as sardonic and deliberately unsentimental as any of Lyonne’s other work. One of the reasons that Russian Doll was such a breakthrough for Lyonne was that she got to be both unhinged in her madcap behavior and more vulnerable than she’d ever seemed before; these are the same qualities that make Slums of Beverly Hills so excellent, particularly as an offbeat take on a coming-of-age dramedy.

In 'Slums of Beverly Hills,' Natasha Lyonne Is Awkward To the Extreme

Slums of Beverly Hills does not skimp around some of the embarrassing details of Vivian’s life. Within moments of her cousin’s arrival, Vivian is forced into a supervisory role as Rita indulges in her drug abuse and interest in pursuing older men. This puts her in an interesting position, and Lyonne epitomizes the complex feelings of a teenager placed in a parent’s position. Vivian doesn’t understand how her body is changing, or what her future will look like when her family is constantly on the road. Now she’s expected to watch over her unpredictable cousin! Lyonne is able to make us relate to the mounting pressure without sacrificing the film’s light-hearted tone.

While she understands that Rita’s good behavior stands to benefit her family’s finances, she also has a natural curiosity about the alluring world of dating, sex, and relationships. It’s the first time she’s been able to address her personal concerns with someone she can confide in; Vivian has been paranoid about the size of her breasts, and her father’s attempts at guidance are just as awkward as imaginable. The possibility of surgery is brought up by Rita, and Vivian doesn’t have the stable environment to determine if her cousin’s advice should be taken as standard custom or just part of her erratic lifestyle.

Vivian’s sarcastic, quick-witted comments about everything from her brother’s theater career to her father’s dating life are razor sharp, but Lyonne makes it clear that this is simply how Vivian communicates. Some insults, particularly those she throws at her on-and-off boyfriend Eliot Arenson (Kevin Corgian), are intended to sting when she lashes out at his ignorance. Her more elementary comments towards her father as he begins dating the wealthy woman Doris (Jessica Walter) are intended to distract him from being nervous; in a humorous way, making fun of him is actually kind of sweet. This is a family that’s never shy about their opinions, and it’s interesting to see how Lyonne and Arkin mirror each other’s performances.

'Slums of Beverly Hills' Explores Family Bonds & Moving On

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Despite her family’s blunt observations, Vivian seems to be the only one who can wrangle them all together; despite her relative youth at the time, Lyonne is able to command her squabbling family members to take appropriate actions when Rita accidentally overdoses. Jenkins plays the sheer awkwardness of the scene for laughs, and Lyonne’s hilariously nonplussed reaction at Ben’s impromptu Broadway number is just priceless.

Vivian knows that Rita has only dug herself deeper into trouble when she becomes pregnant, and Lyonne is able to show her sympathy in a humorous way. One of their most heart wrenching conversations is in a hospital bathroom where they’re speaking in a mix of Pig Latin and gibberish; it’s inherently goofy, but the words are said with sincerity. Lyonne’s voiceover gives the audience some rough expositional information about her family’s background, but everything we learn about their interpersonal bonds we learn from Lyonne’s performance. Her graduation from annoyance to bemusement indicates that Vivian has accepted her family’s quirks, and realizes they’re a unit of nomads.

This plays an important role in the funniest scene in the film. During a fancy dinner with Mickey and his wife Belle (Rita Moreno), the wealthy couple presses their daughter for details about her nursing knowledge. It begins to get very threatening, and Murray’s attempts to redirect the conversation fall on deaf ears. Lyonne gets to show off her physical skills as she attempts to feign an illness or hoking fate; it’s more than obvious that she’s trying to goad Rita into a response, but she’s so overwhelmed she can pick up on the message. It’s a great way to summarize the difference between the two; Rita simply lacks the adaptive skills that Vivian has grown up with.

Slums of Beverly Hills is a gleefully chaotic, yet empathetic look at lower-middle-class nomads that also functions as a charming family dramedy. Natasha Lyonne often works best when she gets to do a somewhat off-beat twist on a familiar genre; Russian Doll isn’t your typical “in the loop” story, and Poker Face isn’t a standard “case of the week.” It’s great to see Lyonne getting more appreciation, but Slums of Beverly Hills should be remembered as where she got her start.