It’s official! Natasha Lyonne is surprisingly making her debut in the MCU way before her Fantastic Four feature. According to a Disney press statement via Comicbookmovie.com, the Poker Face actress has joined the cast of What If...? Season 3 ahead of its premiere this December. Her involvement with the superhero series confirms an initial report that the upcoming installment will feature a brand-new hero voiced by a "dream casting."

In What If...? Season 3, Lyonne will voice Byrdie, an original character who was briefly shown flying into action alongside Captain Carter and Kahhori in the season’s official trailer. In addition to the Russian Doll star, What If...? Season 3 features similarly extraordinary talents, some of whom reprise their roles from previous seasons. Moreover, the characters expected to return in the new season are Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, and Storm the Goddess of Thunder, among others.

What If...? is the first animated series by Marvel Studios and premiered on August 11, 2021, running for nine episodes until October 6. The highly-anticipated Season 3 episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews, while the co-executive producer is Matthew Chauncey. Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf are producers.

What’s Natasha Lyonne’s Role in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps?'

With What If...?, Lyonne gets to be a superhero before appearing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps next year. Although her involvement in the upcoming film has been confirmed, her role is still yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the world knows she’s joining a stellar cast led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. As for the supporting cast, which she’s a part of, it includes the likes of Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich​​​​​​.

What If...? Season 3 lands on Disney+ on December 22 with a new episode daily for 8 days.

