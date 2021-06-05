Chris Hemsworth swimming with sharks! What more could you want from a SharkFest?

SharkFest 2021 is shaping up to be something shark fans can really sink their teeth into.

National Geographic is taking its annual SharkFest up a notch this year, and kicking the event off with Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth. This documentary-style special follows Hemsworth as he discusses everything shark-related with experts. In the process of learning how to reduce the number of shark-human encounters, Hemsworth will also get a chance to dive with nurse sharks, one of the most threatened species of shark in the Western Atlantic Ocean today.

What started out as a single week of programming many years ago is now a six-week extravaganza celebrating the science and beauty of Mother Nature's aquatic apex predators. This year's SharkFest will feature more than 21 hours of new shows, 60+ hours of enhanced content, and archived footage, and will be broadcast on the National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo Mundo, Disney XD, and Disney+.

National Geographic will also air Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story, an inspirational look at one of the most well-known shark attack victims today, who still advocates on behalf of sharks and their preservation. There's also Shark Attack Files, a series about quirky and unusual shark behavior, as well as Croc That Ate Jaws, Shark Gangs, and Rogue Shark?, which specifically covers unique shark attacks in Australia.

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth premieres on National Geographic July 5, 9 p.m. Eastern. It will be preceded by When Sharks Attack at 8 p.m. Starting July 9, much of the SharkFest content will be available to re-watch on the Disney XD channel and available for streaming from Disney+. Check out a sneak peek of Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth below.

