There aren't too many people who could tell you what it feels like to walk on to a Fast & Furious set for the first time, just casually getting inserted into one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. So when Collider recently sat down with Nathalie Emmanuel, who has played Fast fambly member Ramsey since 2015's Furious 7, we asked her to look back at the very first scene she ever filmed for the saga. As it turned out, that first day involved ruthlessly dunking on her co-stars, so you could imagine there were a few nerves at play.

The scene in question happens early in Furious 7, after Dom and the rest of the crew rescue Ramsey—a hacker who created the film's techy Macguffin, the God's Eye—from the Nigerian terrorist Mose Jakande (Djimon Hounsou). Upon waking up, Ramsey immediately integrates herself into the group by psychoanalyzing Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Brian (Paul Walker), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), and Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

“There’s always part of you as an actor who is new, coming into a very established thing [where you think] if it doesn’t work or you don’t quite nail it, they might not want to bring you back," Emmanuel told us. "I just remember being so nervous. All of these actors I’ve watched most of my life and my very first scene is this scene where I basically call out every single person."

She continued: "[Ramsey is] impressive, so she doesn’t feel intimidated by these people, even though I was secretly like, “eeek” on the inside."

Emmanuel returned as Ramsey for the latest Fast & Furious film, F9, which smashed into theaters back in June after a year's worth of delays. Directed, once again, by the franchise's go-to helmer Justin Lin, F9 saw the family trying to keep a world-ending piece of technology called Project Ares out of the hands of Dom's super-spy assassin brother, Jakob Torretto (John Cena), while also dealing with the sudden, miraculous return of Han (Sung Kang), who seemingly died in Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift. For Collider's full thoughts on F9, check out our review right here.

Here is the official synopsis for F9:

Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother.

