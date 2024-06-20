The Big Picture Exclusive first look of John Woo's reimagining of The Killer promises thrilling action-packed scenes.

Nathalie Emmanuel and Omar Sy star in intense gun-pointing and negotiation moments in the film.

Woo's vision for this reimagination and Emmanuel's action-packed past roles ensure a treat for fans.

The first look at legendary action director John Woo’s radical reimagining of his 1989 Hong Kong classic The Killer is out. The film stars Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel as a mysterious and infamous assassin Zee and Omar Sy as a savvy police investigator, Sy along with many compelling performers.

Unveiled by IGN, the new images see Emmanuel and Sy in intense action as they point guns in each other’s direction, another image sees them sitting across the table negotiating something. Another behind-the-scenes image sees the leading actors with Woo, all grinning in between the scenes. Overall, the images set a thrilling action-packed tone for the feature. It’ll be interesting to see Woo’s vision for this reimagination and all the good action that it teases.

What’s ‘The Killer’ About?

The Killer follows Zee, a feared assassin, who during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler Finn refuses to kill a blinded young woman. Her moment of kindness leads to the disintegration of Zee’s alliances and attracts the attention of a police investigator Sy. Her decision further plunges her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that sets her on a collision course with her own past. Given Woo’s vision for his action features and Emmanuel’s credits, which are full of action movies like The Fast franchise, and Army of Thieves among others, fans are in for a treat.

Speaking of her experience working with the legendary action director, Emmanuel said, “I think of John as a director of action. It's like he treats it like dance.” She further notes, “He treats it like choreography. And I feel like as a director, I find his style of shooting to be quite romantic. It's almost like we're waltzing, it's very beautiful and has a lot of movement, but he really likes to get in close and then do these very beautiful vignettes and it all just feels very romantic.” Adding “I think of him as a romantic as a director, how he uses the camera. That's quite unique compared to other movies I've done.”

The film also stars talents like Sam Worthington as Zee’s mentor Finn, Diana Silvers as Jenn, along with celebrated French actors Eric Cantona as Gobert, Tchéky Karyo as Tessier, and Grégory Montel as Jax. The Killer streams exclusively on Peacock on August 23, you can check out the new images above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.