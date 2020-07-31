Production Designer Nathan Crowley Goes Deep on Crafting the Worlds of ‘Interstellar’, ‘Tenet’ and More

Production design is a somewhat “hidden” element of filmmaking, but it’s one that far too many people take for granted. Everything you see on screen – the location, the sets, the vehicles, the props – were specifically crafted by the film’s production designer and art department, and for films like Interstellar and The Dark Knight that design is an incredibly complicated and challenging process. But of course, that’s why Nathan Crowley is one of the best in the business.

Crowley was recently gracious enough to join me on another installment of our remote interview series Collider Connected to talk about his career and some of the specific designs for some of the films he’s worked on. Crowley has been nominated for five Oscars for his work, and even the first film he ever worked on was massive – Steven Spielberg’s 1991 movie Hook. He has since gone on to become one of Christopher Nolan’s closest collaborators while also working on films as varied as Behind Enemy Lines, Public Enemies, and The Greatest Showman.

Over the course of our hourlong interview, Crowley explained precisely what a production designer does on a film set, and how he became involved in the profession in the first place. He talked at length about his working relationship with Christopher Nolan, walking me through their radical reinvention of Gotham City and various vehicles for The Dark Knight Trilogy as well as the immense challenge of creating the Tesseract for Interstellar, the unique role he had on Dunkirk, and how his early work on the practical effects of Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula came in handy when it came time to tackle magic in The Prestige.

Crowley also talked about the balance between visual effects and practical effects on these various films, as well as the difficult production of John Carter and why he’s still eager to see Andrew Stanton’s sequels (as am I!). He also discussed his work designing the world of Westworld for the HBO series’ pilot and collaborating with Damien Chazelle on First Man – for which he had to figure out how to recreate the surface of the moon in Atlanta, Georgia. And last but not least, he spoke vaguely about Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet and how the film serves as culmination of sorts of their efforts thus far.

If you have any interest or fascination with how movies are made, I can’t recommend this interview enough. Crowley sheds an insightful light on a major element of moviemaking that goes far too under-appreciated, and shares some fantastic stories along the way.

Check out the full interview in the video above, and see below for a list of what we discussed.

