If I had to sum up the 97th Academy Awards in one word it would be: "surprising." Whether it was Flow taking home the award for Best Animated Feature or Adrien Brody making Oscars history with his win for The Brutalist — and somehow getting the Academy to cut the music for his acceptance speech — the ceremony was full of some unexpected wins. One of the biggest surprises to me was that Wicked nabbed the Oscar for Best Production Design. The buzz around Wicked mostly boiled down to whether Cynthia Erivo would win Best Actress or Ariana Grande would win Best Supporting Actress, but Best Production Design is also quite a notable win considering designer Nathan Crowley finally won an Academy Award after seven nominations.

Nathan Crowley Worked on a Number of Christopher Nolan's Movies

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If Crowley's name sounds familiar, that's because he's worked as the production designer for most of Christopher Nolan's films. Crowley first started work on Nolan's films with Batman Begins, and would continue up to Tenet. He's been up for an Academy Award seven times: in addition to Wicked, Crowley would receive nominations for The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet. You'd think such a hardworking relationship with one of the biggest directors on the planet would net Crowley an Oscar win sooner or later, but when all's said and done, I'm happy that Wicked was the film that broke the streak. It also marks the end of a successful awards season, since Crowley and Lee Sandales have picked up a string of awards, including a BAFTA award, Critics Choice Award, Art Directors Guild Award, and Set Decorators Society of America Award.

'Wicked' Was Nathan Crowley's Biggest Project Yet