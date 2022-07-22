Nathan Fielder’s highly anticipated new show, The Rehearsal, has premiered on HBO. In true Nathan Fielder style, The Rehearsal is an unorthodox, docuseries-style comedy. The most interesting aspect of the series’ first episode is how it takes a very common but nevertheless unpleasant human experience and turns it into comedy gold. So, how does The Rehearsal turn an anxiety response that almost everyone has felt into something that’s easy to laugh about? And, why is it that doing so makes for such a welcome series?

The premise of The Rehearsal is certainly strange. In each episode, Nathan Fielder visits a new guest in their home to help them prepare for an upcoming interaction that they’re nervous about. In the first episode, he meets with a man named Kor who’s anxious about telling his friend that he lied about having a master’s degree. In anticipation of meeting each new person, Fielder rehearses meeting with them with an actor playing his guest in an accurate replica of their home. He rehearses their future meeting and all the possible variables before the actual meeting takes place. When he finally meets with his guest, he explains to them that he already rehearsed their entire meeting and that he’ll be helping them rehearse for their anxiety-inducing event, as well.

With Fielder’s signature deadpan awkwardness paired with the naturally bizarre nature of what’s transpiring, there’s no confusion about whether this show is a comedy. It is very funny and not, at all, actually anxiety-inducing for viewers, save for a few moments that elicit a bit of secondhand embarrassment. But, while there are plenty of strange things about this series, the strangest is how well Fielder captures a feeling virtually all of us experience but rarely talk about. And, in addressing this feeling, he somehow renders its negative impact powerless and, instead, makes it funny.

As Bo Burnham once sang, “humor is often linked to shared experience.” A kind of pillar of comedy is when someone talks about a feeling that you can relate to that you didn’t know other people felt. This kind of thing may not be “ha-ha” funny on its own, but it makes for a good foundation to build comedy on top of. It’s clear that Fielder understands this and has a mastery of it. But, he doesn’t just take something we’ve all felt and make it funny. He takes a feeling we’ve all felt and thoroughly disliked and makes it funny.

For most people who have experienced the feeling of getting anxious about a particular upcoming event, (which probably includes just about everyone) the notion of imagining every possible outcome beforehand is something they’ve been through. This series captures that shared experience to a T and turns it into a uniquely funny premise. Surely something that’s anxiety-inducing and cause for the physical discomfort that goes hand in hand with panic doesn’t seem like the most obvious thing to turn into a joke. But, watching what goes on inside your head when you’re nervous play out in a very literal way is humorous and relatable.

If you have a nerve-wracking social situation ahead of you, you may play it out in your head. You may imagine the room you’ll be in and what the person might look like and what you might say and how they might respond. You might imagine them laughing at your joke and then imagine them not understanding your joke and then imagine yourself not even getting your joke out before you accidentally spill your glass of water all over yourself. You might entertain every possible iteration of the event that you can think of before it happens, and you’re still never going to be able to account for every variable.

For Nathan Fielder and the guests on The Rehearsal, however, their social anxiety is set up a bit more for success than the average ruminator. They have a crew that actually knows what the space will look like and can set it up to look almost just like it will. They have actors that will give their best educated guesses as to how the other person will react to what they have to say. They have the upper hand when it comes to mentally preparing for these social situations. And still, of course, they ultimately don’t account for every variable, either.

It’s hard not to walk away from watching an episode of The Rehearsal and think about how silly and futile “rehearsing” for anxiety-inducing situations really is. Perhaps this is the show’s thesis statement, and it does a good job proving it. But, that doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop “rehearsing” for things, and it’s safe to say that The Rehearsal sets out to prove this, as well.

One of the most poignant moments of the first episode is at the end after Kor has gotten through his nerve wracking interaction, and it went well. Fielder now finds himself incredibly nervous to reveal to Kor that in order to make sure that the interaction went well, Fielder arranged for Kor to unknowingly cheat at trivia. It’s important to note that Kor is vehemently ethically opposed to cheating at trivia. Just like Kor was afraid that his friend would blow up at him upon finding out that he’d been lying to her, Fielder is now afraid that Kor will blow up at him for his own lie. The irony of this is that Fielder has just watched a fear similar to his own get dispelled right before his eyes. Yet, the show then cuts to a rehearsal of Fielder telling the actor version of Kor (K. Todd Freeman) about his lie. And, we see the actor version of Kor condemn Fielder for what he did. After that, Fielder decides not to confess the secret to Kor, and thus, the cycle of rehearsals continues.

For anyone who’s experienced the feeling of rehearsing something in your mind before it happens, this show is not only relatable, but it’s also a bit of cringe-comedy as we watch the actual worst-case scenarios play out. The truth is, when worst-case scenarios play out in social anxiety situations, it’s often still not as bad as we imagined it could be. Even so, just like Nathan Fielder proves, none of us is likely to learn the lesson that rehearsing for situations is fruitless; instead, we’ll keep rehearsing. But at least, with the help of The Rehearsal, feeling socially anxious doesn’t always have to be uncomfortable; sometimes, it can be funny.