Nathan Fielder, creator, writer, director, and star of the brilliant Comedy Central series Nathan for You, will be writing, directing, starring, and executive produce The Rehearsal for HBO. The half-hour comedy series has already received a series order at the network.

For fans of Nathan for You, The Rehearsal sounds right in that show’s wheelhouse. The official description of the series states: “In a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives.” It is unclear if The Rehearsal will feature non-actors in the way that Nathan for You did, but that description certainly makes it seem like it.

Since the conclusion of Nathan for You in 2017, Fielder has stayed mostly behind the scenes on some fairly major comedy projects. Fielder was a co-director, writer, and consulting producer on Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2018 series Who Is America? and he executive produced HBO’s How To with John Wilson last year. In addition to The Rehearsal, Fielder is also the creator and star of the upcoming Showtime series The Curse, which is also co-created by and will co-star Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie and Emma Stone.

In recent years, Fielder has also appeared in the films The Night Before and The Disaster Artist, and has made appearances on shows like Kroll Show, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Animals, and Transparent.

While it’s unclear when we can expect either The Rehearsal or The Curse to premiere, pretty much every series that Fielder has touched in recent years has been gold, so these are two comedy series to definitely get excited for coming in the near future.

