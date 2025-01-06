Summary The Rookie Season 6 ended with many villains released, including manipulative Oscar Hutchinson and vengeful Jason Wyler. Both of whom will cause trouble for the characters.

Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan are proud of their characters' growth and potential family expansion.

The threat from Jason will test morals and push The Rookie into ambiguous territory.

With The Rookie Season 7 coming up right around the horizon, there's a lot of story to be told after the shortened Season 6. The season ended with a couple of twists that released a plethora of criminals out into the world. Chiefly among them includes the long-recurring villain Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave) and the slimy Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee). Of course, we're no stranger to Oscar's manipulations, and while he's been a source of comedy in the past, he's proven more than once that he can be a dangerous force to be reckoned with. Meanwhile, after getting sent to jail, Jason is now out and seeking revenge against Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) and John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). It was quite a surprise when Jason first turned up as Bailey's never-before-mentioned ex, but we quickly learned why Bailey was so secretive about her abusive ex-husband.

We spoke with Fillion and Dewan about the surprise of that prisoner escape and what the couple have to look forward to on the domestic front. The duo discussed the potential moral dilemmas that Nolan and Bailey might have when facing off against Jason. Earlier in the season, we saw that Bailey expressed a potential interest in raising kids, while Nolan seemed more apprehensive. Fillion and Dewan discussed the potential of the couple starting a family. On top of that, they looked back on the development of their characters and what they're most proud of accomplishing after all these seasons.

Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan Look Back on How Their Characters Have Grown on 'The Rookie'

"I think he's a happier human altogether..."

COLLIDER: So The Rookie Season 7, I can't believe we've made it this far. Looking back at the previous seasons, when you look back at your character and the path that they've taken, what are you the most proud of accomplishing for that character?

JENNA DEWAN: Good question. I would say I'm the most proud of Bailey’s opening of her heart and her vulnerabilities and bringing that forth every season. She starts off as this kind of flirty bad girl, “I'm rebellious, and I want to be an adrenaline junkie,” and all these things. But I think through her relationship with John, there's been a lot of moments for us to explore where she's got fears and where she's still vulnerable and being able to express that. That's been really fun while keeping all the fun badassery that Bailey is. So I'm proud of that.

NATHAN FILLION: I'm really proud that John Nolan has his accomplishments, what he's accomplished with this new direction in his life, how people like Grey, and perhaps Tim, would have had doubts about him. I think he's garnered their respect now. He's become an accomplished police officer. He's become an excellent T.O. I think also, too, because he's enjoying success in a vocation that he's actually chosen. His life was on a path out of necessity, and now he's doing something he actually is passionate about, and he's enjoying success. I think he's a happier human altogether, which I think makes him a better partner for his new wife and his new life, as well.

Fillion and Dewan Discuss the Potential of Nolan and Bailey Having a Kid in 'The Rookie'

"We kind of go up and down and all around with it."

Speaking of your relationship, there was some mention of adoption and maybe having a child. I'm curious how you guys think your characters will change if they have a kid together and how that might affect their relationship.

FILLION: Certainly, the stakes go up because this is two people with very dangerous jobs. She's running into literal fire, and I'm running toward people firing bullets. The stakes are high if you want to have a long life to raise children.

DEWAN: Yeah, it complicates things because we do have very difficult, life-altering jobs. This is not just go to the office from 9 to 5 days, so that complicates things with thinking about also having to raise children. And of course, as everyone knows, children change everything, including your work and including your relationships. So I think we grapple with that want and then the reality of what that would look like, which I think is very normal for people in the world who are considering kids. I like that we don't know where we end on it. We kind of go up and down and all around with it.

FILLION: Yeah. Having kids is very difficult. Raising a family is incredibly hard. My parents still threaten me to put me up for adoption.

DEWAN: [Laughs] That’s so good!

The threat is always real.

FILLION: Always real.

The Threat of Jason Will Challenge and Push 'The Rookie' Into Moral Ambiguity

"...it's not clear cut and it's not black and white."

Obviously, Jason is on the loose, and his relationship with Bailey, I mean, he’s the scariest guy. He's so good at manipulating people and he's so good at using people. What is that challenge going to be like for John and also Bailey to deal with? What can you tease about that storyline?

DEWAN: Yeah, Jason is back, and he is going to try to terrorize us.

FILLION: He won’t be discouraged, that fella.

DEWAN: No, he is a one-track mind. He knows who he wants, what he wants, and he wants revenge. And so protecting us as a couple and protecting Bailey is complicated for a multitude of reasons. So I think the complication of how we handle that and how we go about that that's morally right, lawfully right, is interesting, and that's complicated. There are a couple of steps that happen and surprises that go on that you won't see coming, and I think it will make you question and ask yourself, “What would I do in this situation?” Because it's not clear cut and it's not black and white.

FILLION: It's not a storyline that ends with a beautiful, happy storybook ending, tidy little bow. It's morally ambiguous.

Is that something that you want to explore with John's character?

FILLION: I think you have to wait when presented with certain stakes — what's legal, what's right, what's morally right, what's acceptable for these two, what's going to actually protect them. I think their perspective is different.

DEWAN: And now you're you're a cop…

FILLION: Whoa, whoa, what?

DEWAN: Did you know that? Did you know that he’s a cop? [Laughs] But we're dealing with somebody who's already breaking the law by breaking out of jail, and then we are dealing with, “How do we handle that in the best way possible?”

What Are John Nolan and Bailey Nune's Musical Episode Songs?

Then just a wrap-up question, with procedurals and long-running shows, sometimes they like to play a little bit with, like, a musical episode. If there were going to be a musical episode, what song would your character sing?

FILLION: I have no idea what it would be… Five, six, seven, eight! What song would your character sing?

DEWAN: Something dancey. Well, Bailey would probably be into, like, AC/DC or something. She’d be like, “Let’s go!” Something adrenaline-pumping. Jenna would want Beyoncé. Bailey would probably want some rock and roll.

FILLION: [Singing] “Look at my knee! Look how it swells. I think I’m too old for this.” That'd be John Nolan's.

I love that. I wish you could perform that all for me right now, but obviously, we're on time restrictions.

FILLION: We did do something this season, I have to say, that I've been pitching for a long time where instead of chasing a criminal, John Nolan commandeers a vehicle.

DEWAN: And it's honestly one of my favorite bits. It's so good.

FILLION: I've been dying to do that for ages — also in real life.

The Rookie Season 7 premieres January 7, 2025, on ABC. You can watch all previous episodes on Hulu in the U.S.

