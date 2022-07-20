HBO’s latest docuseries, The Rehearsal, is absolutely mind-bending and meta as the show provides ordinary people the opportunity to rehearse for major moments in their lives. Coming from the brilliant mind of comedian Nathan Fielder, it’s no surprise that his latest, most ambitious project is surreal yet set within a grounded, realistic setting, because Fielder’s first series, Nathan for You, often does a similar thing. Nathan For You is a docuseries that follows Fielder as he comes up with unconventional ways to help struggling businesses.

While many of Nathan for You’s episodes are surreal, these episodes in particular take this element to the next level, often making it impossible to draw the line between what’s been set up by the show and what hasn’t been. Sometimes it feels like the “fourth wall” of the show is broken in each of the episodes, and other times it feels like the fourth wall wasn’t even there to begin with. Most importantly, however, the surrealism in each of these episodes not only works flawlessly for the comedic timing, it also serves to reach Fielder’s main objective: to help people.

"Pet Store / Maid Service" (Season 2, Episode 3)

This episode, which finds Fielder assisting two separate businesses, has some of the most bizarre and surreal elements of the second season. Fielder helps a struggling pet store by convincing a local pet cemetery to engrave an ad for the pet store on their tombstones. Just when you think Fielder is going to be straightforward with his plan to help the business, he turns the tables on the audience. Originally, the first part of his plan is to humanely kill a bug so that he can use this as a new dead pet’s tombstone to advertise the pet store’s number on. However, in an almost dream-like montage, Fielder starts to grow unexpectedly close to this bug while he struggles to watch it slowly die. This moment has nothing to do with his structured plan, but you can slowly start to see the emotions behind Fielder’s straight facade. “I found myself feeling a sense of loss for my little friend,” this is when Fielder starts to take us out of the reality of the show, and into a new, different reality.

"Taxi Service / Hot Dog Stand" (Season 2, Episode 7)

In this episode of the second season of the show, Fielder helps a hot dog stand by implementing a new customer service initiative: letting people cut in line if they’re in a hurry. Things seem to be going according to plan, but the reality of the plan gets diverted when Fielder becomes fixated on one specific customer. When Fielder suspects, and then later confirms that this customer is lying about having a plausible excuse to cut the line, his entire objective shifts. Fielder’s personal vengeance begins to cloud his judgment, which is when this episode starts to get really surreal. The tone of his character changes to a sinister one. He tells the owner of the hot dog stand, “I think if you don’t do something to respond, it could make you, as a brand, look weak.” Fielder decides to get revenge on the customer by sequestering him on a boat. It’s this sudden character change, and shift in tone that makes this episode feel like the line between what’s real and exaggerated is totally blurred.

"Electronics Store" (Season 3, Episode 1)

The season three premiere of Nathan For You starts off in a bizarre and adventurous tale between Fielder and a local electronics store in California. When Fielder finds out that the store is suffering from the competitive prices of a larger, nearby chain, he steps in to help. Fielder’s idea is that they drop the prices of their own televisions so low that the competing chain has no choice but to match it, allowing them to quickly buy all of their TVs and then sell them at a higher price, effectively beating out their competitor. Because there are so many business and financial obstacles Fielder and his team must finesse throughout this episode, the rabbit hole gets more surreal. At one point, a man crawls through a tiny door, and Fielder places an alligator in a room to prevent customers from buying the cheap televisions. While there are always obstacles in every episode of the show, it’s the increasingly bizarre obstacles of this episode that make the entire thing feel like it’s from another reality.

"The Movement" (Season 3, Episode 3)

Perhaps one of the most meta, reality-bending episodes of the entire series, Fielder finds himself going above and beyond his original plan. When he finds a struggling moving company in Los Angeles, Fielder teams up with a bodybuilder named Jack Garbarino to help him fabricate a fake workout that claims to help people get in shape by moving boxes for the company. Without telling people that they’ll be working for free, he finds success in an enormous lie. Fielder doesn’t just create a workout plan to help the company, he builds an entire movement. Everything from books to Garbarino speaking on local news shows to galvanizing people across the nation is on the table. Through this slow burn of a buildup, he’s able to convince people that a mass amount of weight loss is achievable just by lifting boxes. This constant push and pull between reality and fiction, and often, the collision of these two, are what make his specific brand of comedy so surreal. Moreover, it’s what makes the comedy work in this episode so spectacularly.

"Sporting Goods Store / Antique Shop" (Season 3, Episode 4)

The second half of this episode finds Fielder helping out the owner of a local antique store in Long Beach. Fielder realizes that by luring inebriated customers at a neighboring bar into the antique shop, the owner can make a huge amount of money by implementing a strict “You Break It, You Buy It” policy. Indeed, Fielder successfully manages to get a local drunk patron named “JJ” to wear a huge costume with him and walk around the antique shop, inevitably knocking items over.

However, there’s an unpredictable moment of pathos in this episode, which is when the story starts to get truly surreal. As Fielder watches this distressed man pay over 200 dollars for the broken items, it’s clear that Fielder feels a slight sense of guilt. He decides to give JJ a ride home, and just when things seem normal, the episode goes into extremely uncharted territory. Fielder’s voiceover explains, “As I drove him to his apartment, I thought my night was over. But that’s when he started talking to me about his sex life.” Soft piano music begins to play in the background, and Fielder cuts to him meeting JJ’s brother. There's a look of fear in Fielders' eyes as he stands in a Robin Hood costume, taking in the bizarre intimate details of this stranger’s life. In this episode, the fine lines of where reality starts and ends are especially muddled as it's unclear if a deeply confused Fielder is slipping out of character or not in this situation.

"The Anecdote" (Season 4, Episode 4)

This episode is perhaps Fielder’s most meta. Worried that his previous late-night talk show appearances have been too boring, Fielder goes to great lengths to create the perfect anecdote for his next late night appearance. He constructs a story of a classic airport suitcase mix-up. However, he doesn’t just go on the late night shows to lie about it. Instead, he retroactively creates each step so that the mix-up actually happens. Just when you think things are making some slight semblance of sense, Fielder continues to twist and turn the episode into a never-ending rabbit hole. At one point, he realizes he needs ashes that will be later confused for cocaine, and requests that someone from Craigslist cut pieces of his mother’s hair to burn. The surrealism in this episode lies partly in the fact that he is constructing his own personal fake reality to bring to a “true” reality. As a result, it’s one of the funniest and most absurdist episodes of the series.

"Finding Frances" (Season 4, Episode 7)

The series finale of the show, which was named one of the most memorable TV episodes of 2017 by the New York Times alongside critical acclaim, is both funny, deeply touching, and often reality-bending. When Fielder sits down to chat with Bill Heath, a Bill Gates impersonator who was previously featured on the show, he decides to help him track down a long-lost love, Frances Gaddy. At first, the duo are sent on a seemingly normal trip across several states to find Gaddy, but as the two learn more about loss and regret, there are many moments of surrealism. Perhaps the most reality-bending elements from this episode occur from the eccentric characters that Fielder meets along the way.

At one point, Fielder brings in age progression specialist Cornelius Ladd to try and figure out what Frances might look like today, based on her high school yearbook photo from 1957. As Ladd explains to Fielder how his technique works, he casually drops, “If we all lived in outer space, which we will one day...” Fielder keeps nodding, clearly a little confused, but brushes off the comment. It’s these strange moments that occur combined with Fielder’s ability to pass it off as though it’s a normal part of reality that makes the episode so funny. Later on, Fielder and Heath decide they must convince Gaddy’s former classmates at a high school reunion that he was one of them, so he does an entire song and dance to their school anthem, “I’m a Ding Dong Daddy from Dumas.” Offbeat moments keep occurring and Fielder and Heath continue to play serious truth within every moment, often barely noticing or acknowledging it. This is what makes the episode both extremely memorable, funny, and absolutely reality-bending.

Fielder’s brand of comedy is uniquely surreal. He has become a master of bending reality to bring truths to the surface about the human condition, and it’ll be fascinating to see the adventures that The Rehearsal takes him on next.