Artist Nathan Hamill is known for his work in illustration and design, but those who follow him on Twitter probably also know him for his long-running comic with Eric Filipkowski titled 2 Dumb Dinos, which will publish its 150th strip this month and has already attracted a significant fanbase — including guitar-making legend Dave Petillo and actor Gaten Matarazzo. Today, Collider can exclusively reveal the video for the "theme song" for 2 Dumb Dinos, with music and animation by Petillo, vocals by Matarazzo and his band Work in Progress, and lyrics by Filipkowski.

"I've worked with Eric for years now, starting with an animated show called Weasel Town," Hamill told Collider. "As we were developing a new animated project, we decided to start a comic strip that we could produce ourselves every week. I thought the Instagram format of swiping each image was a perfect format for a comic strip. I'm not sure exactly what draws people to the strip but my guess is its irreverence or playfulness. Or just its stupidity."

As for Hamill's reaction to the video? Turns out it was a complete surprise even to him. "When Dave came to us, our only note was to try to ape a cheesy ’80s sitcom feel, and Eric gave him some lyrics to work with. Dave came up with the sax-soaked retro-sounding theme like the ones everyone has grown to love."

Image via Nathan Hamill

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo on Season 4 Filming and One Massive Change: “It’s Really Something Special”

In terms of future projects, Hamill did divulge some information to us regarding the new animated series he's developing, called Kitty Ghobo — including a couple of the names who will provide voices for the show:

"It’s about an anthropomorphic cat who’s a ghost and a hobo, and who’s looking for redemption but always falls short. The title alone is the tip-off that it’s got the same sensibility as the other work Eric and I have done together – satirical, sardonic and some might say stupid. I think it's maybe more layered, because deals with morality, the afterlife and redemption. We've had some great actors that have recorded voices for us recently, including Jason Ritter and Steve Bannos. And this guy named Mark Hamill has expressed interest in joining the cast, too. Hopefully he passes the audition."

Hamill revealed that discussions around the series are still happening, so fans can look forward to more updates as talks continue: "We can’t wait to share it with everyone."

Check out the "theme song" video for 2 Dumb Dinos below, and you can currently keep up with more of the strip's adventures by following along on Instagram or via NathanHamill.com:

KEEP READING: Gaten Matarazzo on ‘Prank Encounters' Season 2, ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, and His Thoughts on the ‘Star Wars’ Sequels and Prequels

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix's 'Escape the Undertaker' Is Extremely Funny (If You Immediately Choose to Leave) The streamer's new interactive special has one incredible choice right up top.

Read Next