National Association of Theater Owners Ask Congress for Bailout Money

In the wake of many theaters closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) has released a statement asking Congress for financial help and aid during these struggling times. This comes soon after NATO previously made a public plea for folks — both in the industry and those consuming content — to not lose faith in the communal experience of seeing a film in the theater.

Here is their statement in full:

The movie theater industry and its employees ask for Congress and the Administration to urgently consider the following immediate relief measures, which we hope will allow the industry and its 150,000 employees, who live and work in practically every Congressional District, to weather the present COVID-19 pandemic crisis, including: Loan guarantees that ease a liquidity squeeze imposed by fixed costs in the face of non-existent revenues.

Tax benefits to assist employers with providing support to employees;

Relieving the burden of costs that are ongoing despite closures; and

Tax measures that will allow theaters recoup losses when the industry is back up and running. The business model of the movie theater industry is uniquely vulnerable in the present crisis. As we confront this evolving and unprecedented period, we call on Congress and the Administration to ensure that America’s movie theater industry and its tens of thousands of employees across the country can remain resilient. Additionally, the Executive Board of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) today authorized $1 million dollars drawn from the Association’s reserve to aid movie theater employees who are out of work due to movie theater closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be used as seed funds for an effort to help tide workers over in this crisis in cooperation with our industry partners. Details of the fund will be released shortly.

To reiterate: NATO is giving $1 million from their reserve to help movie theater employees without work during the pandemic — though specific details are yet to come. NATO is also asking Congress for further financial aid, marking on their industry’s ubiquity in all congressional districts. They’re asking specifically for a loan to assist with their lack of revenue and tax benefits and measures to help with both employees in the present, and theaters once they’re up and running again. While we have to imagine Congress currently has their hands full, it’s not hard to see the compelling argument NATO makes — and as an avid movie theater goer myself, I’d love to see some form of aid brought to them. We’ll keep you updated once we know more.

In the meantime, here’s how you can watch current-run films like The Invisible Man and Birds of Prey in the comfort of your own home. Stay safe, friends.