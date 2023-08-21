The Big Picture The Cinema Foundation's National Cinema Day was a huge success last year, drawing over 8 million moviegoers and generating over $24.3 million.

This year's National Cinema Day will take place on Sunday, August 27, with over 3,000 locations participating and offering movie tickets for a maximum of $4.

The event is the perfect opportunity to catch up on the summer's excellent films and new releases, including Gran Turismo, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and classic re-releases like Jurassic Park.

Last year, The Cinema Foundation introduced National Cinema Day in an effort to celebrate the power of movies and bring audiences out to the theaters for a day full of films from the hottest indie titles to the biggest blockbusters. It was a massive success, drawing over eight million moviegoers to over 3,000 locations to set an attendance high for 2022 and generating over $24.3 million. After seeing such an overwhelming turnout for the occasion, the Cinema Foundation is ready for an encore. A second annual National Cinema Day has been announced, and it will take place this Sunday, August 27.

National Cinema Day will be observed once again by over 3,000 locations across the country with major theater chains like AMC and Dolby Cinema among those taking part in the event. The big draw of this special day is the price. While movie tickets normally average $10.53 in the U.S., all tickets, including for premium large-screen formats, won't exceed $4 at participating theaters. Although it's a bit higher than the $3 per-ticket rate last year, that's still a fantastic price, especially for those who're eager to see films like Barbie and Oppenheimer on the biggest screen possible.

This event marks the perfect occasion to catch up on the many excellent films that have graced the theaters this summer. There's still time for a Barbenheimer double feature or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a film Christopher Miller sang the praises of not just for its stellar visuals, but its originality. A string of new releases is also due in time for National Cinema Day with the highlight being the Archie Madekwe and David Harbour-led Gran Turismo alongside Golda, The Hill, Retribution, and Bottoms. Families will have plenty to enjoy too with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and a sing-along version of The Little Mermaid hitting screens as well as a number of classic re-releases including Jurassic Park for its 30th anniversary, Beauty and the Beast for Disney 100, Oldboy, Lady Bird, and American Graffiti among many more.

What Is the Cinema Foundation Responsible For?

The Cinema Foundation is relatively new on the scene, but they've already made an impact in moviegoing. Founded in March 2022 by NATO (National Association of Theatre Owners), the non-profit exists with the express goal of promoting, growing, and protecting the cinema exhibition industry by propping up relevant charities, providing research on moviegoing, and promoting the theatrical experience. In addition to National Cinema Day, the foundation partnered with Fandango for National Popcorn Day earlier this year to make the complete theater experience with concessions more affordable. For all the convenience streaming brings, many viewers still prefer the magic of the big screen and the group is dedicated to preserving that unmatched experience for years to come.

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes – moviegoing," an official statement from President of The Cinema Foundation Jackie Brenneman read. "We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!"

Celebrate National Cinema Day at your local theater on August 27. Visit the official website for the event or your local theater's website or app to check if they're participating. Check out the trailer for Gran Turismo, which debuts in theaters on August 25, below.