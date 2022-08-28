Get ready for the deal of the year, moviegoers. To close out the 2022 summer season, The Cinema Foundation is celebrating National Cinema Day with an unbeatable price of $3 for tickets on September 3. This unbeatable deal includes all movies, all showtimes and all formats.

National Cinema Day is a one-day event with over 3,000 theaters and 30,000 screens participating in this deal. The promotion will include exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions and will include a variety of titles from major distributors including A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.

The Cinema Foundation’s president Jackie Brenneman gave a statement regarding National Cinema Day, “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” she continued, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

The promotion could bring a much-needed boost after this weekend’s disappointing box office haul of just $54 million — one of the year’s lowest weekend grosses. However, not all of this summer’s box office news has been negative. Top Gun: Maverick carried the domestic box office on its back for much of it, grossing $691 million domestic ($1.4 billion worldwide) with most of that coming before its recent VOD release. Some of the other highest-grossing films over the summer season include the likes of franchise films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411 million domestic) and Jurassic World Dominion ($374 million domestic) and Minions: The Rise of Gru ($354 million domestic) with some original films sprinkled in such as Elvis ($147 million domestic) and Jordan Peele’s Nope ($117 million).

Be sure to grab your tickets and reserve your seats now because whether you want to see the new re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, The More Fun Stuff Version, or Maverick one more time before buying it on VOD or if you just want to catch one of the new releases including Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. or Breaking, National Cinema Day has got you covered.

For more information including the specific participating theaters in your areas and the titles included in the offer, check out the National Cinema Day website. Also, be sure to keep an eye out on various theater chains’ social media accounts as AMC Theaters announced a $5 cameo combo that includes a fountain soda and popcorn.