Every year, the Library of Congress's National Film Preservation Board chooses 25 motion pictures that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant and at least 10 years old to preserve in the National Film Registry under the National Film Preservation Act. This year the collection grows to 825 films, with a wide selection of different films joining the registry, from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Pixar’s WALL-E to horror classic A Nightmare on Elm Street to a stand-up comedy film Richard Pryor: Live in Concert.

While the National Film Preservation Board is in charge of choosing the annual additions, often public support through online nominations will get a film inducted. This year, two of the films had the honor of their inclusion being backed by the public, Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The inclusion of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi makes it the third in the franchise to join the registry following Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, who were inducted in 1989 and 2010 respectively.

In a joint statement from Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, the filmmakers behind The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, had this to say about the film joining the registry:

“In 1951, Professor Tolkien expressed the wish that ‘… other minds and hands, wielding paint and music and drama…’ might one day come to the world of middle-earth. And they did — actors and artists, composers and musicians, linguists and digital wizards — a myriad of talent came together to bring his vast work of imagination to life on the screen, it is a great honor to have ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ selected this year by the National Film Registry. We are proud to be part of an archive that celebrates and preserves the art of visual storytelling, for generations to come.”

With this year’s films, the organization hoped to highlight diverse stories that carry universal themes. To do this they included films like 1997’s Selena, a musical biographical film about singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her life growing up in a Mexican-American family in Texas, 1975’s Cooley High, coming-of-age comedy about a group of Black friends in Chicago, and 1987’s Who Killed Vincent Chin?, a documentary about the murder of a Chinese-American in Detroit.

The National Film Preservation Board also chose to include three rare silent films. The oldest one is 1902’s Ringling Brothers Parade Film, a recently restored three-minute recording of a Ringling Brothers circus parade in Indianapolis. According to the Library, the significance of this film comes from the fact that it shows a rare glimpse of a prosperous northern Black community at the turn of the 20th century. The other two silent films were chosen for a similar reason with 1926’s The Flying Ace and 1930’s Hellbound Train both featuring Black Americans without the degrading stereotypes commonly seen on film at the time.

The full list of 25 five films can be viewed below:

Films selected for the 2021 National Film Registry:

1. Ringling Brothers Parade Film (1902)

2. Jubilo (1919)

3. The Flying Ace (1926)

4. Hellbound Train (1930)

5. Flowers and Trees (1932)

6. Strangers on a Train (1951)

7. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

8. Evergreen (1965)

9. Requiem-29 (1970)

10. The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971)

11. Pink Flamingos (1972)

12. Sounder (1972)

13. The Long Goodbye (1973)

14. Cooley High (1975)

15. Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

16. Chicana (1979)

17. The Wobblies (1979)

18. Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)

19. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

20. Stop Making Sense (1984)

21. Who Killed Vincent Chin? (1987)

22. The Watermelon Woman (1996)

23. Selena (1997)

24. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

25. WALL-E (2008)

