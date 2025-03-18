National Geographic is giving some much-deserved recognition to the changemakers who help build a brighter future for the world with their new National Geographic 33 initiative. Named for the 33 founders who made the non-profit organization the behemoth it is today, the program honors 33 influential individuals, from athletes to scientists, actors, entrepreneurs, and more, putting their ideas and drive behind projects that encourage sustainability, advocate for mental health, or protect endangered species, among other things. With the inaugural list unveiled today, Collider can exclusively share early looks at four honorees as they'll appear on the site and in the magazine. Among those chosen are Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo, Real Betis football star Héctor Bellerín, and professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones.

It's no secret that Momoa has thrown his Hollywood superpowers behind protecting and preserving the Earth's oceans. In 2023, he narrated the documentary Deep Rising, which highlights the many creatures of the deep sea and the fragile, critical relationships between the ecosystem and everything around it that is often disrupted. The Minecraft Movie star was also named the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Advocate for Life Below Water, after years of promoting ocean health through initiatives like Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and rePurpose Global. He's featured on one of National Geographic 33's covers and is one of eight UN ambassadors featured on the list.

Harjo was chosen primarily for his efforts to highlight Indigenous voices through his work. All of his big projects, from the documentary This May Be the Last Time to his FX dramedy, hit Reservation Dogs, and his feature films, are set in Oklahoma, where he grew up as part of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. The vast majority of these titles pull from his own experiences and primarily concern aspects of Native American culture and life, earning him a Peabody and a MacArthur Fellowship along the way. Bellerín, meanwhile, has been an outspoken advocate for the environment during his time as a footballer, working closely with Betis's Forever Green foundation and becoming a stakeholder for Forest Green Rovers, a club determined to remain the most sustainable in the Football Association. Finally, Jones founded the non-profit Protect Our Winters, which organizes other environmental enthusiasts to share research, lobby for legislation, and reach out to people to show them what can be done to fight climate change.

National Geographic 33 Is a Multimedia Experience Honoring Changemakers