The Big Picture National Geographic and Disney team up for immersive experiences on Disney+ using Apple Vision Pro.

Marvel Studios films like Avengers and Ant-Man are available in 3D on Apple Vision Pro for a captivating viewing experience.

Apple Vision Pro offers high-res displays, spatial audio, and AR capabilities for realistic and engaging entertainment.

National Geographic and Disney's technology teams have partnered to create a stunning new immersive experience for Disney+ subscribers using Apple Vision Pro. Launching today, this groundbreaking project transports viewers to Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, allowing them to explore its unique winter landscape in 3D, complete with interactive elements and the mesmerizing aurora borealis. This is National Geographic’s first immersive project for Apple Vision Pro, showcasing its commitment to innovative visual storytelling.

In addition to this virtual adventure around Iceland, Disney+ is also enhancing its content lineup by releasing four Marvel Studios films in 3D: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. These films will be available in immersive 3D, offering fans a new way to experience their favorite superhero action. On Apple Vision Pro, Marvel movies appear in immersive 3D, creating a captivating viewing experience. The headset uses high-resolution displays and advanced spatial audio to make the action feel more real and engaging. With Apple Vision Pro's augmented reality capabilities, viewers can enjoy enhanced depth and detail, making scenes feel like they're happening right in front of them.

“Since its inception, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and has led the way in using groundbreaking technology to tell stories that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world,” said David Miller, EVP of National Geographic.

“Creating this immersive environment was a natural next step for us to take to build on that legacy and to continue enabling audiences to experience the beauty of our natural world and see places they may never go to otherwise.”

The collaboration not only benefits the Disney+ platform but also highlights National Geographic's dedication to pushing the boundaries of how stories about our world are told and experienced. With this new immersive environment and the addition of 3D Marvel films, Disney+ continues to expand its offerings, providing viewers with innovative and engaging content.

What is Apple Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro is an advanced augmented reality (AR) headset developed by Apple. It combines digital content with the physical world, allowing users to interact with virtual elements in their real environment. The device features high-resolution displays and advanced sensors, enabling immersive experiences such as 3D movie viewing, gaming, and interactive applications. With spatial audio and precise tracking, Apple Vision Pro offers a realistic and engaging experience, enhancing how users consume entertainment and digital content. The device is part of Apple's broader push into augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Get Disney+