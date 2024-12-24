If there's one thing that families and friends all over the world like to do in this final week of the year is to re-watch their favorite holiday movies. One title that tends to resurface is the 1989 comedy National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The comedy starred comedian Chevy Chase (Caddyshack) at the height of his career and was directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik (Reginald the Vampire). But when the movie was taking shape, Harry Potter director and producer Chris Columbus was supposed to helm it. Now, 35 years after the movie was released, Columbus opened up and revealed the "bizarre" events that led him to walk away from the project.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Columbus spoke about the time he connected with John Hughes (The Breakfast Club) who wrote the script for the National Lampoon sequel. Columbus was confirmed as director and even started filming in New York. The problem started after he met Chase. The filmmaker stated that even though he "desperately needed to make a film" at that time, he realized that he "was one of the many who couldn’t work with" Chevy Chase. He broke it down in detail:

"He had to know I was directing the movie. I talked about how I saw the movie, how I wanted to make the movie. He didn’t say anything. I went through about a half hour of talking. He didn’t say a word. And then he stops and he says — and this makes no sense to any human being on the planet, but I’m telling you. I probably have never told this story. Forty minutes into the meeting, he says, ‘Wait a second. You’re the director?’ And I said, ‘Yeah … I’m directing the film.’ And he said to me the most surreal, bizarre thing. I still haven’t been able to make any sense out of it. He said, ‘Oh, I thought you were a drummer.’ I said, ‘Uhh, OK. Let’s start talking about the film again.’ After about 30 seconds, he said, ‘I got to go.’”

Chase's Behavior Didn't Improve, Columbus Reveals

Columbus went on to reveal that at a second meeting in which Chase was finally aware that Columbus was the director of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, things didn't really improve. According to Columbus, Chase behaved like the director was "basically nonexistent" and was treating him "like shit." Columbus decided then that, if Chase was going to behave like that, there was no point in working together. That's when he called it quits.

This isn't the first time that Chase's behavior has been brought to light. One of the most famous problems from the actor came recently when Community stars and its creator Dan Harmon opened up about how Chase dealt with everyone on set. Recently, the actor fired back and stated that, even though he starred in the NBC series for four seasons, it was "not funny." According to Vanity Fair, the actor didn't offer a comment about the Chris Columbus interview.

Your changes have been saved National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark's employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs. Release Date December 1, 1989 Director Jeremiah S. Chechik Cast Chevy Chase , Beverly D'Angelo , Randy Quaid , Juliette Lewis Johnny Galecki , John Randolph , Diane Ladd , E.G. Marshall , Miriam Flynn Runtime 97 minutes Writers John Hughes Budget $25 million Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Sequel(s) Vegas Vacation , Vacation Prequel(s) National Lampoon's European Vacation, National Lampoon's Vacation Expand

