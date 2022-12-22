National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation became a classic Christmas comedy among the likes of A Christmas Story and Scrooged when it hit theaters in 1989 as the third installment of the Vacation film series. Starring Chevy Chase as the festive family man you just can't help to root for, the movie follows Clark Griswold as he attempts to have a big family Christmas despite his relatives, in-laws, and even his kids acting Grinch-like.

RELATED: Best Christmas Movie Quotes, Ranked Merry to Merriest

With characters like the grumpy business manager Mr. Shirley, the wacky Cousin Eddie and the love-to-hate next-door neighbors, Christmas Vacation is full of people who surely make the naughty list. And while Chase's Clark is a fan-favorite Christmastime character, he may not be the nicest of them all.

10/10 Todd & Margo Chester

If this film had to have a Grinch to Clark's family of Who's, it's his next-door neighbors Todd and Margo Chester. This vain and wealthy couple acts high and mighty whilst interacting with Clark, often judging both his Christmas decorations and his eccentric lifestyle, making them the number one villains of the film.

While they don't commit any actual misdoings - unlike Mr. Shirley and Cousin Eddie - Todd and Margo are characters you can't help but roll your eyes at throughout the film, and later laugh at their pain when they get blinded by Clark's Christmas lights or get their house broken into by a S.W.A.T. team.

9/10 Mr. Shirley

Mr. Shirley is your typical all-work, no-play boss with a Scrooge-like outlook on money and his employees. This character cares so little about his workers, he often calls Clark by the wrong name and receives the same lame Christmas gift from them all in hopes of a good holiday bonus.

But feelings toward Mr. Shirley - for both the viewers and The Griswolds - change when it's revealed that instead of receiving a big Christmas bonus, Clark receives a simple Jelly of the Month Club coupon from his boss. Despite the character's change of heart by the end when he not only gives Clark a bonus, by raises it 20% from last year's, Mr. Shirley still makes the naughty list for even attempting to swap a Christmas bonus for jellies.

8/10 Cousin Eddie

He may be a side character in the Christmas movie, but Cousin Eddie has got to simultaneously be the most loved and most hated character of the film. Symbolizing a "trailer trash" cousin, at first, you can't help but feel for Eddie, trying to give his family a good Christmas by arriving at Clark's house to spend the holidays.

RELATED: Christmas Movies That Should Have Been Standalone Films

But as Eddie's storyline progresses, you can't help but get as frustrated as Clark by the way Eddie parks his trailer at the house, empties his waste in front of their home, and even goes as far as to kidnap Mr. Shirley to retaliate for the not-so-generous Christmas bonus.

7/10 Uncle Lewis

As one half of a Christmastime super-couple, Uncle Lewis has the sort of outlook on life and relationship with his wife Bethany that you would expect from a senior man. Grumpy and judgemental, while Uncle Lewis offers up a lot of laughs, he also inadvertently causes chaos wherever he goes.

The first time Uncle Lewis sets something ablaze at the Griswold home, it's an accident, lighting his cigar in the living room and winding up setting himself on fire. But he teeters toward the naughty list when he fails to learn his lesson, tossing his cigar outside, the flame fusing with Eddie's waste and causing Clark's Christmas decorations to blow up.

6/10 Rusty Griswold

Long before he was known as the geeky Leonard on The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki was Rusty Griswold, the wise guy son of Clark in Christmas Vacation. Rusty appears sweet on the outside, but is never afraid to simply tell his dad how it is.

Whether it's silently judging his father for innocently flirting with a lingerie seller, belittling his father's attempt at lighting the decorations on their house, or all but outright insulting his older, senile relatives, Rusty sits in a special spot on the naughty list.

5/10 Audrey Griswold

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite being Clark's daughter, Audrey plays a minor role in the film, but the times she is on-screen, she's never not sarcastic. It's not unexpected for a teenage girl embarrassed by her family, but her attitude certainly doesn't win her any points on the nice list.

But in the end, it's the way Audrey still goes along with her father's antics, freezing as he chops down their Christmas tree and congratulating him on finally lighting the house, that makes this character teeter between naughty and nice throughout the film.

4/10 Clark Griswold

Clark Griswold is a good man who just wants the best for his family, whether it's putting in a swimming pool or giving them a good, old-fashioned family Christmas. And while his caring nature and festive spirit put him on the nice list, he definitely reveals his naughty side throughout the film.

RELATED: The Merriest Musical Numbers In Christmas Movies

His hilarious outburst is understandable, having already dealt with his frustrating relatives, watching his Christmas tree burn away, and being chased around his house by a loose squirrel, but it's all topped off by his unexpected Christmas bonus, which causes Clark to down a cup of eggnog before assuring them all that they're going to be the "jolliest bunch of a**holes this side of the nut house," among many other hilarious but naughty phrases.

3/10 Ellen Griswold

While she doesn't play a major role in the film, Clark's wife Ellen deserves a spot on the nice list simply for putting up with her husband over Christmas vacation. She appreciates all he does to give them a good holiday, and is thrilled to learn he plans to put in a pool.

But it's the little things that really matter with this character, like the way she happily gives her husband the chance to have his desired "good, old-fashioned family Christmas." She checks out the circuit breaker for him when he's struggling to light up the house, and even outs up with their crazy family members for him.

2/10 Aunt Bethany

From the second she walks into the house, Aunt Bethany is a hoot. Sure, she's older and senile, but she always means well, whether it's wrapping up her cat to give as a Christmas present or saluting the Santa decoration that's flying through the sky on fire with a rendition of The National Anthem.

She definitely gets on the nerves of those around her, especially her husband Lewis, but Aunt Bethany is a beloved member of the Griswold family, as well as a beloved character from the film, and certainly sits higher than Clark on the nice list.

1/10 Ruby Sue

If anyone in the film didn't deserve the hand they were dealt, it was Eddie's daughter Ruby Sue. Sweet and innocent, Ruby Sue happens upon a daydreaming Clark and mistakes him for "Santy Claus" in his red robe, then tells him she worries Santa won't come to her since he didn't come to her last year.

Ruby Sue admits she and her brother did nothing wrong and still got nothing for Christmas, and only the adults know it's because her parents are shot for money. Despite definitely gaining a balance due to the swear jar, Ruby Sue tops the nice list throughout the film.

NEXT: Lesser-Known Christmas Movies That Are A Must-Watch