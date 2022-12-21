With the festive season right around the corner, it's time to take stock of all the Christmas classics that have been released over the years. This December, there can be no better movie to start with than National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, directed by Jeremiah S. Chechik and written by John Hughes. The Chevy Chase comedy classic is the third sequel in the National Lampoon's Vacation series, wherein the Griswold family attempt some kind of family getaway only for their own incompetence and outside influences to blow things out of control. So, without further ado, here's where you can watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Image via Warner Bros.

Is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Available on Streaming?

Image via Warner Bros.

Yes, the film can be streamed with a subscription to HBO Max, with plans starting at $9.99 per month. Other digital viewing options include renting or purchasing the film on Amazon, Apple TV, the Microsoft Store, or YouTube.

Is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

Indeed, it is. Over the years, the movie has been available on formats ranging from VHS and Laserdisc in early 1990 to a DVD in 1997 and a "Special Edition" DVD in 2003. There have also been Blu-ray releases of the film, including the 2009 "Ultimate Collector's Edition" and steelbook Blu-rays released in 2015 and 2019. On November 1, 2022, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation got its first 4K Ultra HD release as well, which you can get on Amazon.

Order on Amazon

What Is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation About?

In tradition with its predecessors, the film primarily follows Clark Griswold trying to make the best of any situation he can for his family - in this case, a Christmas celebration. A combination of bad luck, his own incompetence, and frustrating relatives leads to things becoming more annoying than they should be for Clark but more hilarious than ever for the audience. And how exactly is Clark able to soldier through all the torment? Well, because he knows he's soon due his Christmas bonus. It's a film that combines all the best parts of slapstick comedy and witty dialogue to ensure there is a joke that will appeal to anyone's sense of humor.

It is a sequel to National Lampoon's Vacation, wherein the Griswolds take a road trip to a theme park only to find it closed, and National Lampoon's European Vacation, where the family travel across Europe. Vegas Vacation was the last of the original run until the fifteen-minute short, Hotel Hell Vacation aired online in 2010. Aside from these movies, the Vacation series has continued in spirit with new casts - most notably with Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure, and the remake of the original simply called Vacation, which starred Ed Helms and Christina Applegate.

Who's In the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Cast?

The film stars Chevy Chase, an 80's comedy giant who got to the point where a lot of his IMDB credits are for cameos as himself in other prominent media, such as The Last Action Hero and Family Guy. He has acted in many films and worked alongside similarly large comedians like Steve Martin and Martin Short. Other classic 80s films he is known for are Spies Like Us, Caddyshack, and ¡Three Amigos!

To Clark's buffoon, Beverly D'Angelo is the straight foil for him to come into conflict with, playing the role of his wife Ellen across the series. Like her co-star, D'Angelo has a huge career under her belt and has appeared in media like American History X, The Good House, and more recently in the violent Christmas comedy Violent Night. Their two children, Rusty and Audrey, are played by different actors in each of the family's outings. In Christmas Vacation they are played by Johnny Galecki, best known for playing Leonard in The Big Bang Theory, and Juliette Lewis, also known for her role in Cape Fear (1991).

More Christmas Comedies You Can Watch Now

Image via 20th Century Studios

If you're still looking for your comedy-Christmas-fix after watching the Griswolds, here are some others worth checking out:

Jingle all the Way, largely because Arnold Schwarzenegger is involved, is a great pick because of how ridiculous it is. It's about a father trying to get one of the last available superhero action figures available for his son, in constant competition with another father who has the same goal. It quickly goes from the standard family film affair to complete ludicrousness as it progresses towards the finale, but only for the right reasons that will always bring a smile to your face. The film also stars Sinbad, Phil Hartman, and Jake Lloyd.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas might be right for audiences looking for something quirkier. Though the Grinch's story is widely known, the draw of this live action version is the wonderfully charming cast including Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, and Jeffrey Tambor. The story is about a vengeful Grinch who wants to spoil Christmas for the citizens of his local town, only for him to slowly start down the path of a redemption arc as his plans come into play. Soon becoming his own worst enemy, the Grinch goes on an Ebenezer Scrooge-like journey of learning to enjoy the holiday.

Speaking of Scrooge, The Muppet Christmas Carol is, well, Charles Dickens's classic tale only retold by the Muppets. With Michael Caine in the role of Scrooge, this light-hearted musical take on the character's evolution from humbug to Christmas-spirited man is great for the whole family, especially those with younger children. Now that Disney owns the Muppets, the film is quite easy to get your hands on by streaming on Disney+.

If dark comedy is more your style, then you can't go wrong with Gremlins. This blend of horror, fantasy, and comedy, tied together with a Christmas setting, is sure to be so bonkers that it'll get a laugh out of anyone. The film follows a young man who acquires a strange-looking pet called Gizmo. When the rules regarding how to treat Gizmo are broken, the poor little guy involuntarily spawns nasty creatures called Gremlins, who wreak havoc throughout town during Christmas. The film spawned a sequel in 1990, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, with a belated third film announced for 2023. Those who haven't seen this film in a long time may be surprised to find a young Johnathan Banks on screen, better known now for his role as Mike in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

It's possible everyone on Earth is familiar with Home Alone, but it's also impossible to keep absent from a list like this. The slapstick comedy follows a young boy left alone at Christmas, and how he must defend his house from burglars by using creative DIY traps and pitfalls to keep himself safe. The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern. Full of charm and wit, there are very few reasons not to watch Home Alone at Christmastime.

