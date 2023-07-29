The Big Picture National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 is an underrated film from the National Lampoon franchise that deserves more recognition.

National Lampoon has become synonymous with comedy for as long as moviegoers can remember. The production house, which began as a satirical magazine created by Douglas Kenney, Henry Beard, and Robert Hoffman, grabbed attention from those seeking a comedic outlet with its publication in the 1970s. Taking a step-up with commentary and sophistication from comedy publication competitors like Mad Magazine and Cracked, the publishers realized they were developing a fanbase, most of whom were starved for comedy options that stepped outside the norm. That was when National Lampoon dipped its toes into the movie-making pool.

Of course, just hearing National Lampoon draws most fans' memory to some fairly big-name films. The majority will immediately think of National Lampoon's Vacation, National Lampoon's European Vacation, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and National Lampoon's Vegas Vacation. For comedy connoisseurs who are a little bit more up there in age, National Lampoon's Animal House (which was the very first big hit film from the production house) set the gold standard for all that followed it. But there's one film that slips under the radar when looking back at the National Lampoon collection, one that deserves much more recognition than it unfortunately received. That film is 1993's National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1.

The Success of 'National Lampoon's Animal House' Led to a Franchise

When 1978's Animal House won fans over (especially those in college) with their first taste of the National Lampoon style, it was tough to understand how a popular magazine publication could make such a huge jump to the big screen. However, the movie proved to capture the very humor and spirit the brand became successful with on publication shelves. The movie, which starred plenty of recognizable faces, including the late John Belushi, was directed by John Landis and partially produced by Ivan Reitman. The college-set ruckus comedy appealed to a younger audience who were hungry for boundaries to be pushed, and co-writer Harold Ramis helped deliver it. The movie, which still plays in college dorms today, laid the groundwork for what was to come.

With Animal House and the Vacation movies all being massive hits that brought National Lampoon their deserved attention and fame, there were a few titles that flew under the radar, such as National Lampoon's Movie Madness and National Lampoon's Joy of Sex. But in 1993, the production house released National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1, which joined a suddenly popular genre of the movie-spoof. Mel Brooks introduced several titles around this time, presenting matching satires for hit films such as Star Wars and Robin Hood with his films Spaceballs and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. This paved the way for National Lampoon's productions to put forth their own spoof of popular franchises with Loaded Weapon 1. The film paid homage to the buddy cop genre, which was popular in the early '90s, specifically the Lethal Weapon franchise.

'National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1' Was Born From the Original Buddy Cop Pioneer

Released in 1987, director Richard Donner presented Lethal Weapon, an action-packed buddy cop film which gave rise to the new-ish genre. The film follows two headbutting detectives, Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and “getting too old for this…” Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). The team, who are reluctantly paired together, is assigned a high-profile murder case involving all the ingredients that make up a compelling cop story. Both fans and critics went nuts over the film, most loving not only the chemistry between the two stars, but also its on-the-edge-of-your-seat action sequences and spot-on humor. It’s an understatement to say Lethal Weapon was a commercial success, and it was no surprise the profits led to the several sequels that followed.

This made it a no-brainer for the National Lampoon franchise to zero in on the hit film when creating the satire based on it. For those who haven't seen the movie (and there's a good chance you haven't), 1993's National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 presents a hilarious take on the buddy cop movie genre. When the film's lead detective Colt (Emilio Estevez) loses his partner to murder, he's focused on solving the case and avenging his partner's death. He pairs up with his new half, detective West Luger (Samuel L. Jackson). As more and more clues turn up in sidesplitting fashion, it is revealed that Tim Curry's character, Mr. Jigsaw, is the main target. Along the way, many different leads are chased down, eventually leading to Jigsaw's exposure and eventual capture.

Mirroring the style of Mel Brooks-type satire, National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 is not only packed with smart and witty moments but also gifts fans with some pretty solid cameos. Of course, if you're going to create a satire about cop dramas, you need Bruce Willis, who actually plays his memorable character, John McClane, in a delightful Die Hard film crossover. William Shatner and Kathy Ireland play the more significant roles in the film, while other surprise appearances pop up, such as Whoopi Goldberg and Erik Estrada. But, unlike plenty of other comedy attempts of the '90s in which famous names outweigh quality, National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 still manages to put forth a solid/hilarious plot line with a satisfying ending.

It's no surprise that this National Lampoon installment didn't get the recognition it deserved. When you start out with films like Animal House and the Vacation franchise, it's tough to match that type of success. There's no doubt that the movie itself is clever, brilliant, and perfectly presents a smart and funny satirical take on the buddy-cop action genre. It's also no surprise that this film didn't do as well as it should have since it came smack dab in the middle of a saturation of parody films that fans endured in the early '90s. And although Estevez and Jackson are Hollywood elite names now, at the time, they weren't so much of a box office draw. In fact, fans weren't even aware of Jackson's comedy talents yet, at that point. Even still, the movie holds up and should be checked out by comedy fans today.

Whether you're hearing about National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 for the first time or it just happened to slip under your radar, no need to fret. Just like the well-known titles that came out of this satire-focused production house which became classics, this film is not only worth a look but could be enjoyed more than plenty of other comedies being released today. Familiar faces mixed with clever comedic writing and great storytelling make this movie one of the most underrated and unfortunately unknown National Lampoon's films ever made.