The National Society of Film Critics met in New York and Los Angeles on Saturday, January 7, for the 57th annual awards. This year saw Todd Field's TÁR take home the Best Picture and come away with the most total awards at 3.

TÁR was the first film directed by Field since his 2006 drama, Little Children, and it tells the story and downfall of the titular Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) — an extremely talented and famous composer-conductor. The National Society of Film Critics also gave Blanchett the award for Best Actress and TÁR also won Best Screenplay with the film also being written by Field. The film was also featured as a Runner-up in Best Supporting Actress for Nina Hoss' performance. Other notable winners include The Banshees of Inisherin and the Polish film EO, both winning two awards each. The former saw Colin Farrell win Best Actor for his role in the Martin McDonagh film as well as After Yang, and Kerry Condon won Best Supporting Actress. EO won Best Film Not in the English Language and saw Michał Dymek take home Best Cinematography.

Last year's awards from the National Society of Film Critics were dominated by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and his acclaimed drama feature Drive My Car which won the award for Best Picture with Hamaguchi winning Best Director for his work on both the Drive My Car and fellow 2021 film Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy. Drive My Car lead Hidetoshi Nishijima also won the Best Actor award at last year's event. That film went on to be nominated for 5 Academy Awards — including Best Picture — and went on to win Best International Feature Film. We will need to wait to see if this success follows TÁR into this awards season.

Here's the full list of winners and runner-ups for the 2023 National Society of Film Critics Awards:

Best Picture: TÁR (61 points)

Runners-up: Aftersun (49 points), No Bears (32 points)

Best Director: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (60 points)

Runners-up: Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave, 49 points), Jafar Panahi (No Bears, 32 points)

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin (71 points)

Runners-up: Paul Mescal (Aftersun, 55 points), Bill Nighy (Living, 33 points)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, TÁR (59 points)

Runners-up: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once, 38 points), Tilda Swinton (The Eternal Daughter, 27 points), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans, 27 points)

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (45 points)

Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway, 35 points), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin, 27 points)

Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin (57 points)

Runners-up: Nina Hoss (TÁR, 43 points), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, 35 points)

Best Screenplay: Todd Field, TÁR (61 points)

Runners-up: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin, 42 points), James Gray (Armageddon Time, (18 points)

Best Cinematography: Michał Dymek, EO (62 points)

Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema (Nope, 37 points), Kim Ji-yong, (Decision to Leave, 34 points)

Best Film Not in the English Language: EO (43 points)

Runners-up: No Bears (37 points), Decision to Leave (34 points)

Best Nonfiction Film: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (46 points)

Runners-up: Descendant (40 points), All That Breathes (27 points)