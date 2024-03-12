The Big Picture Nicolas Cage confirms there will be no National Treasure 3.

The previous film Book of Secrets, hinted at a sequel in its final scenes.

Despite the lack of a new National Treasure film, fans can look forward to seeing Cage in several upcoming projects.

If you were hoping for National Treasure 3, you might want to start praying for something different if star Nicolas Cage's recent comments to ScreenRant are anything to go by. In an exclusive interview, Cage was asked about the development of the film, and it's fair to say he wasn't best thrilled about being asked, as he felt the headline would eclipse the project he was there to talk about. The news is disappointing as producer Jerry Bruckheimer had previously confirmed that a script had been written, but Cage's comments appear to pour cold water on the prospects of it ever seeing the light of day.

Here we go! See, you're the one that brings these things up and they go out and they eclipse everything else. No, there is no National Treasure 3. If you want to find treasure, don't look at Disney, okay? It's not there.

The news is disappointing to fans as a clear sequel had been set up in 2007's Book of Secrets, when Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates kidnaps he U.S. President (portrayed by Bruce Greenwood) to unearth secrets from the legendary Book. The President acknowledges the Book's reality, offering hints on its location and intriguingly advises inspecting Page 47. This clue reemerges at the climax, post-treasure discovery, when the President inquires if Page 47 was examined. Affirming, Gates reveals the page's contents as life-altering, sparking fan excitement and leaving his allies, Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), bewildered.

How Successful Are the 'National Treasure' Movies?

National Treasure captivated audiences with its blend of historical mysteries and modern adventure, leading to an impressive box office tally of approximately $173 million. This success laid the groundwork for the franchise's continuation, which saw its next major leap with the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, in 2007. This follow-up not only retained the original's engaging formula of treasure hunts entwined with historical events and symbols but also managed to elevate the franchise's financial success. Book of Secrets outperformed its predecessor by garnering around $220 million in box office revenue. A spin-off series, entitled National Treasure: Edge of History would follow, but it was cancelled after just one season.

Cage can next be seen in Arcadian, as a middle-aged father trying to protect his sons from the apocalypse. The actor will also feature in the upcoming thriller The Surfer and horror-thriller Longlegs. So, while National Treasure fans may devastated by the crushing news of no more films, fans of Cage’s recent work can celebrate the fact that he continues to find work in interesting projects.

National Treasure is available to stream on Disney+.

National Treasure

Historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States. Joining an expedition led by fellow treasure hunter Ian Howe (Sean Bean), Gates finds an ice-locked Colonial ship in the Arctic Circle that contains a clue linking the treasure to the Declaration of Independence. But when Howe betrays him, Gates has to race to get to the document ahead of his so-called colleague. Release Date November 19, 2004 Director Jon Turteltaub Cast Nicolas Cage , Diane Kruger , Justin Bartha , Sean Bean , Jon Voight , Harvey Keitel Runtime 131 Writers Jim Kouf , Oren Aviv , Charles Segars , Cormac Wibberley , Marianne Wibberley

