Disney+ announced last year that it was working on a reboot of the National Treasure franchise for the streaming service. According to Deadline, Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (Stargirl), Antonio Cipriano (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) have joined the cast as series regulars. Lisette Alexis has previously been announced as the show’s central protagonist, Jess.

The show focuses on Jess, a 20-year-old dreamer with a knack for mysteries and puzzles, who goes on a journey to discover answers about her family and to save a lost Pan-American treasure. The series is executive produced by the original films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, while director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianna Wibberley and Cormac Wibberley. Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, and the series’ writer Rick Muirragui (Suits) are also executive producing the series. The Wibberleys reportedly wrote the pilot episode, which is directed by Mira Nair.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

As for the new additions, Deadline has provided some details about who these fresh faces will be playing. Reed plays Jess’s best friend Tasha, a tech-savvy social media personality whose beliefs are challenged by the treasure hunt. Smith plays FBI Agent Ross, a top-of-her-class agent that makes a career-ending mistake, who sees the chance to redeem herself when Tasha and Jess show up at her door. Rodrigues plays Ethan, a rule follower that’s been in love with Jess since they were kids who is thrown outside of his comfort zone by the treasure hunt. Cipriano is Owen, a conspiracy-obsessed, full-of-himself goof that has a crush on Tasha. And Walker is Liam, a musician who sees the adventure as a way of honoring his late father’s treasure hunting past.

National Treasure has been ordered for ten episodes, although there is no release date yet for the Disney+ series.

