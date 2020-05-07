Exclusive: ‘National Treasure’ Disney+ Series In Development

–

Collider got Jerry Bruckheimer to open up his book of secrets and give a new update on the National Treasure franchise, which we learned not only includes National Treasure 3, but a Disney+ TV series now in development. During a recent interview with the mega-producer for his new Starz series Hightown, our own Steve Weintraub got the details on the series, which will feature a new, younger cast.

“We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

As for director Jon Turtletaub‘s National Treasure 3, which attached Bad Boys for Life writer Chris Bremner back in January, that film is still in the scripting process. According to Bruckheimer, the Disney+ series is actually further along in development.

“The film version is being written right now. The television version is in process. We have a pilot script done and an outline of the future episodes.”

The National Treasure movies, both directed by Turtletaub, follow historian and occasional heist mastermind Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) as he hunts for treasures hidden in America’s oldest nooks and crannies. The big question for Disney+ is what National Treasure even looks like without Cage at the forefront. The thing that sets the two National Treasure films apart from your average adventure flick is the way they aren’t afraid to get unapologetically goofy, and Cage doing his unlikely action hero thing is the secret sauce that makes it work. If the Disney+ series is aiming for a younger cast, I kind’ve love the idea of having Cage—at least in the pilot episode—playing a mentor role of some kind.

For more on National Treasure, here is our deep-dive look-back on the first film on its 15th anniversary.