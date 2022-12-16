Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Jordan Rodrigues are a few of the fresh faces to look out for in the National Treasure spin-off series, National Treasure: Edge of History.

Before searching for long-buried treasure on Disney+, Cipriano made his Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill and scored a role in the Mindy Kaling-created HBO Max series, The Sex Lives of College Girls. Walker was a series regular on Sundance TV’s hit drama, Rectify, and had a recurring role in the recently-wrapped Stargirl. As for Rodrigues, you might recognize him from the Hulu series, Light as Feather. Together, they make up part of a team of puzzle-solving amateur adventurers looking to unearth an ancient treasure.

Lisette Olivera leads Edge of History as Jess Morales, a young woman who embarks on a treasure hunt that might be connected to her late father. Like the Nicolas Cage-led films the series is based on, Jess is in a race against time to solve riddles and find clues before the treasure falls into the wrong hands. With the help of her friends including Cipriano as Oren, Walker as Liam, and Rodrigues as Ethan, Jess may be able to reach the Mesoamerican riches before Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Billie Pearce can plunder them for the black market.

Ahead of Edge of History's December 14th premiere, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff sat down with Cipriano, Walker, and Rodrigues to dig a little deeper into their characters and unearth a few clues of our own – spoiler-free, of course.

When asked for their character’s greatest strengths and weaknesses, Cipriano jumped in first. Oren is Jess’s endearing and very eager roommate. Oren may have a big heart, but he's also easily tempted -- especially when it comes to pizza and sneakers.

“Oren's greatest weakness to start out, I think you see it at the end of the first episode, he's not thinking straight, right? He's like, 'Oh my god, sneakers. This is amazing. Let's do it.' Not even gonna think about why it's on a shipping boat. It doesn't make any sense. But I think a really great strength that he has is motivating the group in a way that's very fun and exciting, and he pumps Jess up in [the] second episode to really continue this hunt. It's very fun to play the wild card.”

While Oren and Jess' other roommate, Zuri Reed's Tasha, are more open to the idea of taking some risks to track down this treasure, Ethan's another case. He’s on high alert and extremely wary of the danger in every situation. Here's how Rodrigues put it:

“He's a rule follower. He's a by-the-book kind of guy. He's very hesitant when it comes to danger or anything that involves risk, and he has to kind of let go of that.”

However, Ethan’s reluctance can also be a valuable asset that lets him tackle challenges from a unique perspective. Rodrigues explained:

“If we were to flip the question, he's always thinking outside the box. He's not just going for the first thing that's in front of us. He's always thinking about what's happening around the group. And I think that he sort of overthinks, but in later episodes, it helps protect the group and the hunt.”

As for Walker’s character, Liam, he's got his own personal ties to this treasure. As the grandson of returning National Treasure alum, Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel), Liam's developed a resentment for treasure-hunting, something Walker suggests could prove detrimental to the character. He explained, “I think his weakness would be his lone wolf aspect. I think he's a skeptic and that has made him jaded from groups and treasure hunts and stuff, and I think that's his weakness.” As for a strength, Walker went on to say, “I think his power, though, is that nothing scares him. Once he is set on something, I do think that's a strength of his, is he'll go for it. He does not care what the costs are.”

For more from Cipriano, Walker, and Rodrigues, check out the full interview in the video at the top of this article. National Treasure: Edge of History premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14th.