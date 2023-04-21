No more adventures are in store for Lisette Olivera on Disney+. Per Deadline, the streamer has opted not to renew National Treasure: Edge of History for a second season. The series expanded on the popular film franchise headed by Nicolas Cage but ultimately struggled to win over audiences despite a promising cast and reverence for the original films.

Edge of History placed viewers in the shoes of Jess (Olivera), a 22-year-old DREAMer whose life takes a turn when she meets a mysterious stranger who has a lead on the ancient Pan-American treasure once linked to her deceased father. She's sent on a treacherous journey not only to recover the lost treasure but to find out the truth about her family. Though not the long-awaited National Treasure 3, it sought to refresh the franchise with a new cast and a brand-new mystery full of personal stakes for its heroine and connections back to the wider franchise.

Olivera was joined in the adventure by Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, Lyndon Smith, and Catherine Zeta-Jones who played her chief antagonist as an antiquities dealer searching for the same treasure. A few National Treasure alumni also made guest appearances in the first season including Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha. It also featured a return from the franchise's creative team with Jon Turteltaub directing and Marianne and Cormac Wibberley writing and running the show with Jerry Bruckheimer on board as an executive producer.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Showrunners Break Down That Finale Twist

Upon its release, the series seemed to manage decent viewership, though the full data isn't available. It became one of only two Disney+ originals outside the MCU and Star Wars to crack the Nielsen streaming rankings at any point in its run, but reviews told a different story. Neither critics nor audiences were particularly kind to Edge of History with the show earning a 38% critic score and 49% audience score respectively.

Disney Has Cut Back On Its Non-MCU and Star Wars Originals

Even if the reviews had been better, it's hard to say that Edge of History could've escaped the axe at Disney+. The streamer has been cutting off many of its originals outside its two most popular canons at only one or two seasons each even if reviews were respectable. The John Stamos-led Basketball comedy Big Shot was one such casualty as was Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Both were doomed from the start of their seconds, however, as the decision to renew those series despite lackluster viewership was largely the reason for Disney's firing of Peter Rice. They weren't the only ill-fated series as Mysterious Benedict Society, Diary of A Future President, and Turner & Hooch were all canceled as well.

National Treasure: Edge of History Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+. Check out the trailer below.