The National Treasure story is back, with a new mystery, new hidden treasure, and a (national) treasure trove of new actors and characters added to the cast! In National Treasure: Edge of History, the explorers are racing against time, and each other, to put the historical clues together, find the missing riches, and learn more about their families, and themselves, along the way. While utilizing new technology and studying never-before-seen relics, the characters look to Benjamin Gates' collection of treasures for hints and help to solve the epic hunt, running into a few National Treasure veterans along the way.

The franchise's producer Jerry Bruckheimer first revealed that the series was in development in a 2020 interview with Collider. It's taken some time but with all the details that we've heard about the show, it definitely has our interest. Read on for a breakdown of all the characters confirmed to be appearing in the series and the actors who play them. But first, check out this National Treasure: Edge of History behind-the-scenes featurette:

Will Nicolas Cage Return as Benjamin Gates?

New treasures and new discoveries come with some changes; this leg of the National Treasure story will follow a new lead character. While some National Treasure alumni are returning to reprise their roles, Nicolas Cage has not been listed in the cast or spotted in any behind-the-scenes images. Hopes are still high that the great historian, Benjamin Franklin Gates, will at least make a cameo appearance.

Lisette Olivera as Jess Morales

Lisette Olivera takes on the lead role of Jess Morales. The young woman, along with her friends, sets out on a cross-country road trip to solve the mystery of her family's past. Everything she knows about her parents is a crazy riddle that she states can only be solved by finding the missing treasure.

Olivera is an up-and-coming actress who began her acting career in 2019 with the recurring role of Belle in the fantasy series Total Eclipse. Apart from National Treasure: Edge of History, her current projects include a comedy short film titled Waltz of the Angels, which is now in post-production. The roles of Jess’ awesome, fake-mustache-wearing, cross-country road-tripping friends will be taken on by Antonio Ciprian (Sex Lives of College Girls), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (Fear the Walking Dead), and Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird).

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

Donning a blonde bob for her role, Catherine Zeta-Jones portrays the affluent and wealthy Billie Pearce. Pearce is a black market antiquities dealer who is unafraid to step on a few toes to get ahead of the clues and ultimately find the missing treasure.

Zeta-Jones is known for portraying the beautiful Elena de la Vega, kidnapped daughter of the titular masked bandit in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro, as well as the cut-throat singer turned inmate Velma Kelly in the 2002 musical Chicago. The Haunting actress began her career in the early 90s, starring in the French-language film Les 1001 Nuits in her first role. The Traffic star has recently taken on roles in such series as Queen America, Prodigal Son, and the upcoming Addams Family reboot Wednesday, in which Zeta-Jones portrays the fabulous Morticia Addams.

Justin Bartha as Riley Poole

Justin Bartha will be reprising his National Treasure role as Riley Poole, the underappreciated and underpaid tech specialist who easily hacks his way into government systems to help Ben Gates get out of tricky situations. Poole saw himself as Benjamin Gates' partner, though he was often treated as an assistant, and knew that cracking codes was not his strong suit. Poole had an upper hand on Gates in technology though, as well as in unproven conspiracy theories.

Bartha is known for portraying Doug in The Hangover franchise. Most recently Bartha has taken on roles in various television series, including a recurring role as Robert Morgentau in 2021's Godfather of Harlem. The Gigli actor will be appearing in all ten episodes of the new National Treasure show, possibly taking on a larger role than the one he had in the films.

Harvey Keitel as Agent Peter Sadusky

Harvey Keitel will be returning to portray Agent Peter Sadusky. Agent Sadusky used to give Gates a hard time about the many offenses the explorer committed while pursuing the Nation's secrets and hidden treasures. While pursuing Gates, the FBI agent always seemed to give him a head start, acting as a sometimes proud, sometimes disappointed father figure. In the behind-the-scenes footage of the upcoming series, Agent Sadusky can be seen sitting behind a handsome desk with a folded American flag in his hands, a look of concern quickly flashing across his face before the camera cuts away. Audiences can’t wait to see how he handles the young, new explorers.

Keitel began his acting career in 1966, initially taking on small roles in television series such as the wartime drama Hogan's Heroes and the horror series Dark Shadows, though he is most recognizable for his role as Mr. White in the 1992 Quentin Tarantino film Reservoir Dogs. Most recently, Keitel has been working on an action film set in Vietnam titled Live Fast, Die Laughing. In it, Keitel will be starting alongside Old actress Francesca Eastwood in the story of a cab ride gone wrong.

Lyndon Smith as Agent Ross

Lyndon Smith will be portraying the lead character Agent Ross. Not much is known about this new character, though, according to IMDB, she will be appearing in all ten episodes of the series. Agent Ross and Jess could have a relationship similar to the one between Sadusky and Gates, but that's just speculation.

Smith is known for her recurring role as Natalie in the comedy-drama series Parenthood. In 2023, she will be appearing in a recently-completed and currently untitled comedy film, formerly known as El Tonto, alongside Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, and the late Ray Liotta.

Breeda Wool as TBA

Breeda Wool will be taking on a yet-to-be-disclosed role in National Treasure: Edge of History. You may recognize Wool as her character Lou Linklater in the mystery crime series Mr. Mercedes, or as Faith Duluth in Unreal, the drama that captures what it’s like behind the scenes of a dating competition show.

Joseph Reitman as Maddox

Joseph Reitman will portray Maddox, who is also credited as Bearded Man. What we know about Maddox so far is that he is watching the treasure hunt from his car. The Bearded Man seems to be keeping an eye on things, but why is yet to be disclosed.

Reitman is an easily recognizable actor who has appeared in over 100 films and television shows. In the early days of his career, you could spot him studying away in scenes of Clueless and Beverly Hills 90210. More recently he appeared as Very Bad Santa alongside Patton Oswalt in the action comedy series Happy. Coming in 2023, the actor will be starring in The Cincinnati Spin, a thriller in which a reporter becomes the story.

Armando Riesco as Agent Hendricks

Armando Riesco will be reprising his role as Agent Hendricks. Agent Hendricks first appeared in the second National Treasure film. Now with a new mystery to be solved, Hendricks is sure to have his hands full.

Riesco has been staying busy since National Treasure: Book of Secrets, appearing alongside John Cusack in the 2013 film Adultworld, as well as taking on the recurring role of Detective Armando Cruz in The Chi, a coming-of-age drama series from the mind of Master of None star Lena Waithe. Riesco has been branching out from on-screen acting as well, recently taking on the character Miguel in the futuristic sci-fi podcast series Two Year Man.

Tommy Savas as Dr. Zeke Hudson

Tommy Savas will be portraying Dr. Zeke Hudson. While not much is known about the character of Dr. Hudson, the doctor likely has his Ph.D. in a helpful historical field. Savas is known for taking on the role of Raymond in the 2015 comedy Bad Roomies, in which two new roommates get to know each other and things get a little weird. The actor, who is known for State of Affairs and The Last Ship, has also taken on some voice acting roles, bringing an alien character to life in the animated short film Love U Cuz, as well as voicing various characters in the 2018 video game Just Cause 4.

The cast, returning and new, surely feel the weight of taking on this epic project, whose die-hard fans are already excited to solve the mystery alongside them. Audiences can’t wait to see how Riley Poole shines in his starring role, and how the female leads take charge of this historical story.